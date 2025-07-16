Ja'Marr Chase is all about making history. The Cincinnati Bengals star recorded the franchise's first receiving "triple crown" in 2024, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns. He then parlayed that production into a $161 million contract, becoming the highest-paid pass catcher in football. Now he's got his sights set on a new feat: 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

Speaking with CBS Sports this week as part of a new partnership with General Mills, the All-Pro said the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiving season is "closer than people expect." One year after Saquon Barkley eclipsed the mark as a rusher for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Chase predicts wideouts will soon follow suit.

"The next three years, somebody has to do it," he said, "if it's not me."

So which receivers are the safest bets to break Calvin Johnson's all-time record of 1,964 yards?

"Me and Justin, of course," Chase said, alluding to fellow LSU product Justin Jefferson.

Fittingly, both Chase and Jefferson are part of General Mills' Cereal Training Camp series, appearing on limited-edition boxes after Jason and Travis Kelce did the same last offseason. The wideouts will also be joined by Amon-Ra St. Brown on collector's editions of Reese's Puffs starting Sept. 4. Before then, a flexing Chase will headline special boxes of Lucky Charms starting in August; it's a nod to the Bengals playmaker's colorful celebrations, including the "Lucky Strut," as well as his place among the game's best.

Speaking of the best, how does Chase stack up against the all-timers? Off the top of his head, here's how the Bengals standout said he would construct the perfect NFL receiver:

"I would use Tyreek Hill's speed," he said. "I'd use Megatron's strength. I'd use Jerry Rice's routes. I'd use Antonio Brown's hands."

And if he could only use receivers from LSU's vaunted pipeline?

"Josh Reed's speed," he said. "Jarvis Landry's routes. Odell Beckham Jr.'s hands. And I'll use my strength."

What's next for Chase, besides cementing his place among the greats? He knows the Bengals offense is "gonna have to do what we did last year" to keep up in the AFC North, adding that "the defense is gonna have to step up ... and make some stops; that's all we ask them to do." He acknowledges rivals like the Pittsburgh Steelers could pose a bigger challenge "now that they have true No. 1 corners" after the acquisition of Jalen Ramsey. But none of it fazes his own confidence.

Just don't bank on him pouring an actual bowl of Lucky Charms as part of his next celebration.

"Yeah, if I don't get fined," he laughed, when asked if he'd consider it. "If you pay the fine, yes."