The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals are both 2-1 and meeting in an AFC clash at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that went right to the very end, while the Jaguars are coming off a dominant 35-6 victory over the shaky New England Patriots. The Jaguars' lone loss came in Week 2, a 20-13 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

While the Bengals' record shows a solid start, the teams they beat (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans) are 0-6. Facing the Jaguars will be a good temperature check to see where they rank among early AFC contenders.

Cincinnati has the challenge of playing in a division with the 3-1 Cleveland Browns (who might just be good), 2-1 Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit at .500 but came a few plays away from 3-1. Jacksonville, on the other hand, is the only AFC South team with a winning record. It shares the division with 1-2 Indianapolis and the winless Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

It's early in the season, but these two teams have real playoff possibilities, and this game could prove to be very meaningful when the postseason comes around, whether that's for getting in or for seeding.

Where to watch Bengals-Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -2.5 (via DraftKings)

Jaguars-Bengals need to know:

Bengals defense: Cincinnati's defense was by far its weak spot last season, but this year the unit has improved a lot — except for last week. It had its worst showing of the season in the loss and needs to step it up this week against a Jaguars offense that seems to be building confidence by the week.

Jags defense vs. Chase, Higgins: Tee Higgins ranks ninth in receiving yards through three games (244), while Chase ranks 27th (185). The Jaguars defense allowed Jaylen Waddle to have a 100-yard game last week and have a challenge ahead of them to stop the WR duo. Jacksonville did a good job shutting down Patriots receivers last week, only allowing 178 passing yards and no touchdowns. Plus, they stopped all three red zone tries.

Burrow vs. Lawrence by the numbers: Burrow has a 70.9 completion percentage (sixth most), 743 yards (12th most ), six touchdowns, one interception and seven sacks taken. Lawrence has a 66.7 completion percentage, 616 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks taken. The Jaguars could work on their passing game, but they have a stronger run game than their Week 4 opponent. Both quarterbacks are playing at a high level so far, so this battle should be a fun one to watch. These two have a history as well. They faced each other in the 2020 National Championship, when Burrow's LSU defeated Lawrence's Clemson.

Jaguars-Bengals prediction:

I think this one could be close, but I think the Jaguars will take it. They look like one of the teams to beat in the AFC, and I think they will continue their winning streak against the Bengals.

Pick: Jaguars