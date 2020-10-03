The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Buffalo is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Buffalo is favored by three points in the latest Raiders vs. Bills odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Bills vs. Raiders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raiders vs. Bills spread: Raiders +3

Raiders vs. Bills over-under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Bills money line: Las Vegas 1+150, Buffalo -170

What you need to know about the Raiders

Las Vegas was easily defeated by New England this past Sunday, 36-20. Derek Carr was 24 of 32 for 261 yards and a two TDs. But he had two fumbles that led to 10 New England points. Carr is hoping a return to Las Vegas will help him and the Raiders bounce back. He has 10 passing TDs vs. one INT for a 107.8 rating in his past seven games where the Raiders were the home team.

Josh Jacobs fumbled against New England but he is tied for second among AFC running backs with three rushing TDs this season. Darren Waller ranks second among NFL tight ends with 20 catches despite being held to two receptions for nine yards last week. Rookie Henry Ruggs IIi (hamstring) missed the New England game and is doubtful for Week 4.

What you need to know about the Bills

Meanwhile, Buffalo narrowly escaped with a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Rams, 35-32. Josh Allen passed for four TDs and 311 yards on 33 attempts and added one rushing touchdown. He has 19 career rushing TDs, the second-most by a quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history. Allen leads the AFC with 10 TD passes and a 124.8 rating. He set a franchise record with two consecutive games with at least four TD passes. He also tied a team record with three 300-yard passing games in a row.

Buffalo has started 3-0 for the the third time in franchise history. The Bills pulled off the feat in 1991-92 on the way to two AFC titles and in 1964-65 when they won a pair of AFL championships. They will be looking to put a record of road futility against the Raiders behind them this week. In the last 54 seasons, they have won only one of 12 road matchups vs, the Raiders, in 1994.

