The Bradley Chubb era in Miami is over, as the Dolphins are set to release the veteran pass rusher, according to multiple reports.

Miami originally acquired Chubb in 2022, trading first- and fourth-round picks, along with running back Chase Edmonds, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Chubb and a fifth-round pick. He then signed a five-year, $110 million contract extension with Miami that was originally set to keep him with the Dolphins through the 2027 season.

However, Chubb was set to draw a base salary of $18.5 million and count $31.5 million against the cap in 2026, so the Dolphins will cut ties rather than bring him back at that number. Now he'll hit the open market at age 29 (he turns 30 in June) and will be free to sign with any team.

Chubb had 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2024, but the sack total probably overstates his effectiveness as a pass rusher. That figure ranked tied for 20th in the NFL, but he tied for 40th in pressures (48) and checked in 68th in pressure rate (13.0%), according to TruMedia. His 11% pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus, was also below average.

Still, he has something left in the tank, and with that in mind, we wanted to take a look at some of the teams that might fit once the Dolphins officially grant his release.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been looking for pass-rush help for a while. They checked in just 23rd in pressure rate last season, via TruMedia, and need someone to rush opposite Laiatu Latu, who also collected 8.5 sacks in 2025. Indianapolis has just south of $36 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to Over the Cap, and should have plenty of room to add Chubb regardless of what type of salary he commands.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers could have a pretty solid defense if they could rush the passer even a little. They finished 31st in pressure rate during the 2025 regular season, with only the New York Jets generating a sack, hit or hurry on a smaller share of opponent dropbacks. Carolina doesn't have much cap room this offseason, but if it can land Chubb on an affordable short-term deal, he'd be worth adding to a room that lacks juice.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas actually pressured the quarterback pretty well in 2025. The issue is that the Cowboys have exactly two edge rushers under contract for 2026: Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston. They need to fill out the room with several bodies, and bringing in Chubb could make sense so long as they don't break the bank, given their other defensive needs.

Chicago Bears

The Bears, like the Colts and Panthers, didn't get after the quarterback much this past season. They ranked 29th in pressure rate despite employing Montez Sweat on one side of the line. The rest of the edge group just did not have any juice whatsoever. Chubb isn't the type of player who will solve the problem single-handedly, but as part of a multi-pronged approach, he could make sense.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have needs on both sides of the ball, but they also have more cap space than any team in the NFL, with over $100 million to spend, according to Over the Cap. They could use some of it to bring in Chubb to help an edge room that simply doesn't have many bodies at the moment.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs tried to juice up their pass rush last offseason by adding Haason Reddick. It didn't work out. They could take a similar flier on Chubb, who has at least been productive more recently than Reddick, who was coming off a lost season in New York and Philadelphia when Tampa signed him last year.