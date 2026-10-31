The 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the 5-2 Denver Broncos at Mile High on Sunday. The Broncos are coming off a 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their last loss came against the San Francisco 49ers, who were undefeated at the time, on Oct. 4.

The Chiefs are looking to shake the loss of last week off, after their worst performance of the season by far. They lost 20-3 to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Their three points scored were tied for the fewest from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is the second meeting between the two teams, as they faced each other in Week 1.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -1.5 (via DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Broncos need to know

Division: This division is a close one, especially with K.C.'s loss last week. With the Raiders falling from grace after an excellent start, it looks like the AFC West will be a competition between the Chiefs and Broncos. This game will mean a lot down the line and I think it will show in their competitiveness on Sunday. Mile High is not an easy place to play, due to the fans and the elevation, and the Chiefs know this far too well, visiting there at least once a year. The Broncos lost their last matchup in Week 1, but won the previous three. Splitting the matchups would be big for Denver as they look to take the AFC West title for the second year in a row.

Injury news: The Chiefs are getting wide receiver Rashee Rice back. The WR has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 4. Before the injury, he had 13 receptions on 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown in four games, three of which were starts.

Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction

I think the Chiefs will sweep the divisional series, but I think it will be close. I expect Rice to be a factor in his first game back. Pick: Chiefs, 30-27