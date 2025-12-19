Last week, the Denver Broncos clinched a playoff berth for a second straight season. This week, they look to do much more, and once again, they'll have to do it against a tough opponent. The Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who look to make some playoff noise of their own, in a battle of two of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Plenty is on the line beyond Denver's 11-game winning streak and Jacksonville's five consecutive wins. With a win, the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed, which guarantees homefield advantage and a first-round bye. Jacksonville, meanwhile, can clinch a playoff spot with any of the following scenarios:

Jaguars win + Indianapolis Colts loss or tie

Jaguars win + Houston Texans loss or tie

Jaguars tie + Colts loss

Jaguars tie + Colts tie + Texans loss

Denver's 11-game winning streak is the longest in the league, and the Broncos' most recent win was its most impressive: a 34-26 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers. Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes, and the vaunted Broncos defense came to life in the second half, picking off Jordan Love twice and sacking him three times. Denver improved to 10-2 in one-score games, and Nix's clutch gene has been on display all season.

The Jaguars cruised past the New York Jets, 48-20, with a dominant performance by Trevor Lawrence: 330 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 51 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He did not take a sack or have a turnover, and he has been playing the best football of his career during Jacksonville's five-game winning streak.

Here's how to watch this critical AFC showdown, followed by betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 4:05 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Jaguars: Need to know

Both quarterbacks are playing well, but face tough tests. Lawrence is arguably the NFL's best quarterback over the past five weeks, leading the league in yards per attempt (8.6) and touchdown passes (13) over that span. But Denver brings arguably the best defense in the NFL, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II (who reeled in his first interception of the season last week) and a ferocious pass rush. Denver's 58 sacks through 13 games are the most by any team since the 2000 Saints. Nix, meanwhile, has an NFL-best six game-winning drives. He faces a Jaguars defense that's 10th in yards per game allowed and has the league's fourth-highest interception rate.

Lawrence is arguably the NFL's best quarterback over the past five weeks, leading the league in yards per attempt (8.6) and touchdown passes (13) over that span. But Denver brings arguably the best defense in the NFL, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II (who reeled in his first interception of the season last week) and a ferocious pass rush. Denver's 58 sacks through 13 games are the most by any team since the 2000 Saints. Nix, meanwhile, has an NFL-best six game-winning drives. He faces a Jaguars defense that's 10th in yards per game allowed and has the league's fourth-highest interception rate. Can either running game get going? These are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, so the answer to that question is likely "no." Since the start of November, the Jaguars rank 27th in yards per carry, and the Broncos are 29th. Still, lead running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and RJ Harvey are finding ways to contribute. Etienne has 12 touchdowns this season -- including three through the air last week. Harvey has 10 touchdowns, including one last week.

These are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, so the answer to that question is likely "no." Since the start of November, the Jaguars rank 27th in yards per carry, and the Broncos are 29th. Still, lead running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and RJ Harvey are finding ways to contribute. Etienne has 12 touchdowns this season -- including three through the air last week. Harvey has 10 touchdowns, including one last week. Can Jaguars' pass rush disrupt Nix? Nix has just a 3.1% sack rate this season, the lowest in the NFL. His offensive line has been outstanding, and he has done a great job extending plays. But the Jaguars have some talented pass rushers in Josh Hines-Allen (seven sacks), Travon Walker and Dennis Gardeck.

Broncos vs. Jaguars pick, prediction

Lawrence has been on fire lately, but his best performances have come against poor defenses. Denver's defense is arguably the league's best. The Broncos have won 12 straight at home and are increasingly looking like the AFC's best team. They continue that trend on Sunday. Pick: Broncos -3, Under 45.5