The Arizona Cardinals have relieved Nick Rallis of his duties as defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Teryl Austin, a veteran coach who recently served as the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2025, will serve as the interim defensive coordinator amid the vacancy.

Rallis, 33, had served as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator since 2023, initially joining the team under former head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona retained Rallis after Gannon's dismissal at the end of the 2025 season, keeping him as defensive coordinator through new head coach Mike LaFleur's early tenure. Before Arizona, he spent two years as the Eagles' linebackers coach (where he won an NFC title in 2022) and three years as a Vikings defensive quality control coach.

Arizona's defense has been one of the league's worst units this season. Through 11 weeks, the Cardinals' defense ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed, 32nd in touchdown passes allowed, 24th in third-down efficiency, and 29th in red-zone efficiency. Despite being retained across two head coaches, the Cardinals defense never particularly excelled under Rallis. Arizona finished 31st, 24th, and 26th in defensive EPA per play between 2023 and 2025 under Gannon and Rallis; the Cardinals currently rank 31st through 11 weeks this season.

Things had really begun to fall apart for Arizona in recent weeks. Cardinals' defense has allowed over 30 points in four of their last five games. They gave up 34 points in each of their last two games. During Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Chiefs, Arizona's defense allowed at least 435 total yards for a second straight game. The unit has forced just one turnover since Week 7, tied for the league's fewest over that span.

The Cardinals are 3-8 this season in their first year under LaFleur. After winning its season opener, Arizona has had two losing streaks of at least three games. Sunday marked the Cardinals' third straight loss after their Week 8 upset win in Dallas. While the team's offense has been decimated with injury and roster turnover — starting four quarterbacks in four weeks, placing No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, and losing their top three wide receivers to either trade or injury — the defense has remained relatively healthy over the course fo the year.