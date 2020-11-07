The Carolina Panthers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 7-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Panthers are 3-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Chiefs have won three consecutive games. The Panthers have lost three straight.

Kansas City is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Panthers odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 52.5. Before entering any Panthers vs. Chiefs picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-8 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 9 on an incredible 111-73 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Panthers spread: Chiefs -10.5

Chiefs vs. Panthers over-under: 52 points

Chiefs vs. Panthers money line: Kansas City -550, Carolina 425

Latest Odds: Chiefs -10.5 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City sailed to a 35-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Patrick Mahomes passed for five TDs and 416 yards on 42 attempts. He set season highs in yards and TDs. It was his 10th career game with four-plus TD passes, joining Dan Marino (12 games) as the only players in NFL history with 10-plus such games in their first four seasons. Mahomes has 11,727 passing yards and 97 TD passes in 39 career games, both the most by player in his first 40 games in NFL history. He is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,315), TD passes (21) and rating (115).

Tyreek Hill had four catches for 98 yards and two TDs last week. He is tied for the NFL lead with seven receiving TDs this season. Travis Kelce led the team with eight catches for 109 yards and a TD last week. He leads all tight ends with six TD catches. The Chiefs rank second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 213.4 on average. Daniel Sorensen has nine-plus tackles in his past two games and an INT in two of his past three.

Why the Panthers can cover

Meanwhile, Carolina lost to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, 25-17. Teddy Bridgewater passed for a TD and an INT. He has nine TDs vs. six INTs this year. Curtis Samuel had two TDs (one receiving, one rushing) last week. He has rushed for TDs in two consecutive games. He has three games with both a rushing and receiving TD since 2018, most among wide receivers,

Christian McCaffrey, who has not played since Week 2 because of an ankle injury, is expected to return vs. the Chiefs. He will be aiming for his third game in row in 2020 with two rushing TDs. McCaffrey has 125-plus scrimmage yards in five of his past six games on the road. Robby Anderson had five receptions last week. He has five-plus catches in seven games this season, tied for the most in NFL. Anderson (688) and D.J. Moore (622) are only the only wide receiver duo with 600-plus receiving yards each this season.

How to make Chiefs vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Chiefs vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. It leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Chiefs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Chiefs spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 9 of the NFL season on an incredible 111-73 roll