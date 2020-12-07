At this point, the Indianapolis Colts are just trying to find ways to take the good with the bad, and their Week 13 battle with the Houston Texans was a mix of both. They walked away with a 26-20 win in a nail-biter that sends them to 8-4 on the season and in full control of their playoff destiny, but quarterback Philip Rivers lost some blindside protection in the process. Le'Raven Clark, the former third-round pick tasked with stepping in for an injured Anthony Castonzo, has apparently been lost for the remainder of the season.

Preliminary tests reportedly show Clark suffered a torn Achilles against the Texans, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but will undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis. Although Castonzo is not on injured reserve, he's basically week-to-week with an MCL sprain and the Colts haven't yet ruled him in or out for Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Clark possibly done for the the year and Castonzo's status undetermined, it could be third-string tackle Chaz Green landing the start.

If so, Rivers might find himself up in the midst of a long day.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback was never the most mobile QB in the land, but his escapability is even less than what it normally would be, considering he's battling through what's being described as a severe foot injury that could require surgery when the 2020 season concludes. Green joined the Colts on a futures contract last December and isn't known for what he can do at the NFL level, but instead what he didn't do when the Dallas Cowboys needed him most.

The famed "Burning of Atlanta" -- as now dubbed by owner Jerry Jones -- featured Green playing in the absence of perennial All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith and allowing defensive end Adrian Clayborn to sack Dak Prescott six times, a career-best and more in one game than Clayborn had in any of his previous six NFL seasons. Green never played another regular season snap for the Cowboys, and was ultimately released in final cutdowns the following year. Following very short stints with the New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, and Denver Broncos, he's now with the Colts -- possibly tasked with protecting an injured Rivers on Sunday.



That said, all eyes are on the health of Castonzo right now.