Sunday's showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks got a little more interesting when Philip Rivers joined the Colts earlier this week.

Rivers, 44, hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2020 season. But with their recent injuries at quarterback, the Colts felt compelled to ask Rivers if he had any interest in putting on the pads one last time. Rivers did, thus leading to the Colts signing him prior to Sunday's showdown in Seattle.

Indianapolis (8-5) could certainly use some magic right now. After an 8-2 start, the Colts have lost three straight games and have slipped from first to third place in the AFC South standings. On Sunday, they'll face a 10-3 Seattle team that is neck-and-neck with the Rams in race to win the NFC West, if not have the best record in the conference.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action, already with a full breakdown and a prediction of how things might play out.

Where to watch Colts vs. Seahawks live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -13.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Seahawks: Need to know

If grandpa starts ... It would be one of the most unique stories in NFL history. Currently a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rivers would be the fourth-oldest starting quarterback in NFL history. He'll also join Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a NFL starting quarterback who was also a grandparent.

Get Taylor going. If the Colts are going to have success, they're going to have to get a big game from Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher. Taylor has averaged just 72.3 rushing yards per game since his 244-yard performance back in Week 10.

Seattle is getting a career season from second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former Rose Bowl MVP currently leads the NFL with 1,428 receiving yards. He's caught at least seven passes in nine of the Seahawks' first 13 games. Steady Sam. Sam Darnold has picked up in Seattle where he left off last year in Minnesota. The former No. 2 overall pick is completing a career-high 68.1% of his passes with 22 touchdowns. Darnold has thrown 11 interceptions, but four of those came in one game.

Colts vs. Seahawks prediction, pick

Indianapolis is a good team, but its lack of stability at the quarterback position will continue to hurt them Sunday in Seattle. Unless either Riley or Rivers can pull off the unthinkable, the Colts will drop their fourth straight game while the Seahawks will pick up their fourth straight win. Pick: Seahawks -13.5, Under 40.5