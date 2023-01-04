A week after reinstating Carson Wentz as his starting quarterback for a critical Week 17 matchup (with playoff implications he didn't necessarily understand), Ron Rivera is reversing course yet again for the Commanders. With Washington eliminated from postseason contention, Rivera will give rookie third-stringer Sam Howell his first career start against the Cowboys in Week 18.

Rivera said after Sunday's loss to the Browns that he didn't regret starting Wentz, who replaced Taylor Heinicke the previous week against the 49ers, but left the door open for another change. Now, Howell, a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina, is set to take his first snaps of the season with a chance to spoil the Cowboys' chances of claiming an NFC East title, as well as the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. ESPN had reported earlier that Heinicke was in line to return as QB1, with Howell also playing at some point.

Neither of Washington's two veteran QBs found consistent success this year. Heinicke went 5-1 in his first six starts replacing Wentz, who initially left the lineup due to injury, but oversaw an 0-2-1 stretch starting in December, turning the ball over five times in those three games. He's thrown 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games, completing 62 percent of his throws. Wentz, who was acquired via trade from the Colts last offseason, has been even more mercurial when healthy, throwing 11 TDs in eight games but also totaling 10 turnovers.

It's possible, if not probable, that Week 18 will mark the final time both Heinicke and Wentz are on the Commanders' roster. Howell, meanwhile, could be a candidate to compete for the team's starting job in 2023.