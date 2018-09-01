Cowboys surprisingly cut franchise-best kicker Dan Bailey
The Cowboys are moving on from their kicker of the past seven seasons
It's not often kicker transactions qualify as important news on the same day players like Khalil Mack get moved, but it's not often a kicker like Dan Bailey gets released. On Saturday, as the league trimmed their rosters to 53 players, the Cowboys made a surprising move to cut Bailey, who joined the Cowboys in 2011 and went on to become the best kicker in franchise history.
They'll replace him with Brett Maher, who has also been with the Jets and Browns during his career, but has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game. He did drill a 57-yard field goal in the team's preseason finale, which could've conceivably factored into the Cowboys' decision to hand him their starting job.
Bailey, on the other hand, has converted 88.2 percent of his field goals in his career for a grand total of 186 field goals. In Cowboys' franchise history, he ranks first in made field goals, first in field goal percentage, second in made extra points, and third in total points scored.
He is, however, coming off his worst season as a pro (15 of 20 on field goals), which might be why the Cowboys decided to move on from him. It's probably also as much about Bailey's contract, which ran through the 2020 season, as it was about his recent struggles. According to Over The Cap, Bailey was set to earn $4.2 million in 2018. By cutting him, the Cowboys saved $3.4 million.
Still, trying to save money by cutting a reliable kicker can be costly. Just ask the Chicago Bears, who once cut franchise legend Robbie Gould and then went on to get tormented by his replacements (and by Gould himself). Nobody truly appreciates kickers until they have one who can't be counted on to make field goals.
On a much broader level, it's bizarre to look at a Cowboys roster that doesn't include Tony Romo, Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, and Bailey. The times they are a changin' in Dallas, it's just not clear if they're changing for the better.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders trade for McCarron after Mack
Spoiler alert: getting McCarron doesn't compensate for dealing Mack
-
Report: McKinnon has scary knee injury
Signed to a big deal in free agency, the starting back is now undergoing an MRI
-
Eagles reportedly to start Foles in Wk 1
It'll be the backup under center when the Eagles open up the 2018 season against the Falco...
-
Roster cuts tracker: Trimming down to 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 pla...
-
Report: Lynch will make Broncos roster
The former first-round pick is still stuck behind Case Keenum and Chad Kelly on the depth...
-
Serena: Kaepernick deserves our thanks
Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid visited the Williams sisters' match on Frid...