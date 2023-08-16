Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins hasn't been a full participant at training camp for more than a week. It turns out the fifth-year veteran is skipping full-team workouts while negotiating a new contract, with head coach Mike McDaniel telling reporters Wednesday that the two sides are in active discussions.

"Christian's such a good player, such an important person in the locker room (and) has made it clear that he feels his play is deserving of a contract," McDaniel said. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations, and as a result, he hasn't been participating (with) the team, and when he next participates, that'll be up to him."

Wilkins, 27, has been warming up with teammates but resting on the sidelines during 11-on-11 drills at practice.

The lineman is in the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn a guaranteed $10.8 million under the fifth-year option in 2023. A first-round pick out of Clemson in 2019, Wilkins has been a mainstay on Miami's defensive front, starting 60 of 64 game appearances since arriving. He's been a more demonstrative pass rusher the last two years, logging a combined eight sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits since 2021. He also notched a career-high six pass deflections in 2022.

Wilkins could conceivably command at least $15M-$20M per year on a long-term deal, after fellow D-linemen like the Giants' Dexter Lawrence ($22.5M), Commanders' Daron Payne ($22.5M), Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5M) and Jets' Quinnen Williams ($24M) cashed in with extensions this offseason.