Dolphins coach resigns after being caught on video snorting white powder

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday morning, hours after a video surfaced that appeared to show him snorting lines of a powdery white substance. Foerster issued the following statement through the team's official website:

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

The Dolphins simultaneously issued a statement of their own. "We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

The video of Foerster can be seen here. It was accompanied by audio, which our Sean Wagner-McGough transcribed on Sunday evening:

The video begins with the man in the video talking to the camera. "Hey, babe. Miss you. Thinking about you," he says. "How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?" He proceeds to snort the white substance. "There's those big grains falling," he says. "But I miss you. I miss you a lot." He snorts more of the substance. "What do you think?" he says. "Crazy? No, babe. It's going to be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you're going to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. ... How much fun it was. So much fun. The last little bit, before I go to my meeting." He snorts the last of the substance. "Is that f----- up babe?" he says. "You think? I think not." The man then makes a vulgar comment to the webcam. The video ends.

Foerster has coached in the NFL for 25 years, most of them as an offensive line coach, and was in his second stint with the Dolphins. He had been promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach in February of this year.