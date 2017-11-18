Dolphins release Rey Maualuga after linebacker reportedly arrested Friday night

Things are going poorly for the Miami Dolphins. Miami was playing above its heads at 4-2 a few weeks ago and has since gone in the tank, losing three straight primetime games and tumbling out of the playoff picture. Amid that was the trade of starting running back Jay Ajayi.

Now, after the stretch, comes the release of linebacker Rey Maualuga.

Maualuga was released by the team on Saturday afternoon after being arrested on Friday night, as first reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

We have promoted running back De’Veon Smith off the practice squad and waived linebacker Rey Maualuga. pic.twitter.com/p0GaeZAIyB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 18, 2017

The Dolphins signed Maualuga in late August after starting linebacker Raekwon McMillon suffered a torn ACL. The veteran linebacker, who was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Bengals, played in six games (starting four of them) and recorded 15 tackles.

Miami was slated to have its bye in Week 11, but because of Hurricane Irma is now scheduled to play against the Buccaneers at home on Sunday. It is their 10th consecutive game and there is not an end in sight.