The Philadelphia Eagles have had a stellar tracking record of drafting well in recent years. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is crediting a great deal of that success toward Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro.

Roseman said DiSandro, whose official job title is senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations, has been an integral part of the Eagles' evaluation of potential draft picks.

Roseman wants to know everything he can about each player potentially joining the Eagles roster, and DiSandro helps obtain the necessary information to determine if a player is worth drafting from an off-the-field perspective.

"We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board," Roseman said, per Pro Football Talk. "We start with these basic principles of, 'We will not draft because of this.' When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don't think there's any doubt that he's the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that's based on all the information we get."

DiSandro has been an Eagles employee since 1999, but rose to fame over the past two seasons serving as coach Nick Sirianni's on-field bodyguard.

"Big Dom" even got into a skirmish with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the sideline during a regular-season game back in 2023. Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were removed from the game as a result of their actions.