The Philadelphia Eagles have released veteran linebacker Devin White, who signed a one-year deal this offseason. The former Pro Bowler never appeared in a regular-season game for the Eagles.

White was signed to give the Eagles a productive player and veteran presence in the middle of their defense. But those things never happened after White lost his position battle with Nakobe Dean. Younger linebackers and special teams contributors Ben VanSumeren and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also kept him off the field during his brief time in Philadelphia.

Still just 26 years old, White will now look to make an impact somewhere else. By releasing him now, the Eagles have given White a chance to find a new home before teams start to ramp up trade talk ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

There should be a decent market for White, a 2021 Pro Bowler who played an integral role in the Buccaneers' championship season back in 2020. A former No. 5 overall pick, White was a productive tackler who was also capable of getting to quarterbacks and forcing turnovers in Tampa.

During the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season, White set career highs with 140 tackles and nine sacks while also forcing and recovering a fumble. Last year, he tallied a career-high two interceptions in what was ultimately his final year in Tampa Bay.

Here are five possible landing spots for White.

Cincinnati's defense has been historically bad this year and the biggest reason for its 1-4 start. The Bengals have two long-term starters at linebacker in Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, but Cincinnati should be turning over every stone possible in an attempt to fix the defense, which is why White could be an option here. If anything, he would provide depth and competition to a defense that could use both.

New York make sense given C.J. Mosley's ongoing toe injury that has sidelined him for the Jets' last three games. The Jets, based on owner Woody Johnson's decision to fire Robert Saleh on Tuesday, are clearly in win-now mode, which makes the signing of White make even more sense.

Detroit suffered a hit to its defense lately when linebacker Derrick Barnes sustained a season-threatening injury against the Cardinals back in Week 3. While Barnes had mostly been used on the outside, White's addition would give Detroit some flexibility on defense when it comes to personnel. White could also provide a pass rush to a defense that is trying to find a complement in that area to Aidan Hutchinson.

Foyesade Oluokun's foot injury that landed him on injured reserve has created a pretty big void in the middle of Jacksonville's defense. While Oluokun is expected to play again this year, the Jaguars could benefit from signing White in the interim. He would also provide depth whenever Oluokun is ready to re-enter the lineup.

Buccaneers

A possible Tampa reunion? That can't ruled out as the Buccaneers recently placed promising linebacker SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve. Unlike the other teams on this list, White knows the Buccaneers' defensive system and wouldn't need an acclimation period.