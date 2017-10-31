Eagles reportedly called the Colts about trading for Frank Gore

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be aggressive in advance of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and while the San Francisco 49ers stole the show Monday night with their deal for Jimmy Garoppolo, another big name appears to be on the radar in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder reported Monday that the Colts, reeling at 2-6 with lingering concerns about Andrew Luck's health, could be open to moving 34-year-old running back Frank Gore and that "at least two teams have discussed the possibility" of acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler.

One of those teams, according to a report, was the Eagles.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner speculated via Twitter that Philadelphia could be in the mix for Gore, saying, "Keep eye on Eagles," but it was Crossing Broad's Kyle Scott who suggested that the Eagles were, in fact, one of the clubs to call Indianapolis about Gore's availability.

Citing an anonymous source, Scott said the "Eagles made this call," and if Philadelphia has any interest in bulking up on pass-blocking backs in the wake of left tackle Jason Peters' injury, there's reason to believe they actually did.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman suggested as much earlier on Monday:

The trade deadline call I’d make if I was Howie Roseman? I’d check the price on Frank Gore. Eagles need a pass-blocking RB to help vs. blitz — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 30, 2017

Holder suggested Gore would "likely be receptive to the idea" of moving to a contender at this stage in his career, and the Eagles are the closest thing to a contender with an NFL-best 7-1 record. Ironically, the former 49ers back was reported to have agreed to a contract with Philadelphia in 2015 before backtracking and landing with the Colts once free agency officially kicked off.