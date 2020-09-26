Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles get a chance to earn their first victory of the season on Sunday, as they host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. While both teams are 0-2, the Bengals had the benefit of a long week of rest, as they played the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 2. It was an interesting battle between two former No. 1 overall picks, and while Burrow found himself on the losing end of things, he impressed nonetheless. The former LSU star completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. His defense failed to hold up its end of the bargain, however, as it allowed Baker Mayfield's offense to explode for 434 yards of total offense.

As for the Eagles, they didn't do much to build off of their embarrassing season-opening loss to Washington, as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams last week, 37-19. Wentz failed to throw a touchdown and the Eagles' defense couldn't stop anyone, as Jared Goff and his offense racked up 449 yards. This matchup against the Bengals is a chance for Doug Pederson to turn things around.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Penn.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Bengals at Eagles (-4)

The Eagles reopened as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday night, but that line has now fallen almost a field goal as the market is unimpressed by the defending NFC East champions in the early-going.

The pick: Eagles -4. I believe this will be a close game, and there are too many unknowns for this to be one of my best bets of the week. The Eagles have struggled mightily at times on both sides of the ball, but I do think running back Miles Sanders will have a big game. At this point, I feel like this could be a nice rebound win for the Eagles, and I'll go ahead and lay the four points after the market's heavy move off the opener. The Bengals defense is not very good, so Wentz better capitalize on this opportunity this week or we will have some major problems.

Over/Under 47.5 points

The Over/Under actually reopened up at 46 points but has risen as the market anticipates a more high-scoring game in the wake of the Bengals' big Thursday night game and the Eagles failing to slow the Rams down in Week 2.

The pick: Over 47.5. This is another lean, but I'm taking the Over even though the Bengals and Eagles have been two of the lowest scoring offenses in the NFL. Cincinnati averages 21.5 points per game while Philly averages just 18. Naturally, I think the Eagles are going to improve on that number this week, so I'm thinking the final score could be in the neighborhood of 28-21.

Player props

Miles Sanders total receiving yards: Over 27.5 (-115). I already mentioned that I think Sanders could be due for a big game, and with him being a legitimate dual-threat weapon, I believe this prop is too low. Sanders caught three passes for 36 yards last week, and recorded over 28 receiving yards in a game seven times last season. Remember, that was when he was splitting some time as well.

Drew Sample total receptions: Over 3.5 (-135). With C.J. Uzomah done for the year with a torn Achilles, Sample is the unquestioned starting tight end. Against the Browns last week, he caught seven of his nine targets for 45 yards. I predict he will catch at least four passes on Sunday, and will prove he is an up-and-coming weapon in this offense.

Joe Burrow total passing completions: Over 23.5 (-130). Burrow completed an astounding 37 passes last week, but I'm not sure he will be able to replicate those numbers in Week 3. Still, he completed 23 passes in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, and if we are being fair, he should have converted on a couple more throws that game. Burrow appears to be finding his footing in the league, and while he may not lead the Bengals to victory on Sunday, I like the Over on this prop.