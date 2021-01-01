Nearly three months after naming him interim coach to replace Dan Quinn, the Atlanta Falcons are interviewing Raheem Morris for their full-time head coaching job. That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports that Morris is speaking to management about the opening on Friday, two days before the Falcons' season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Promoted from his role as defensive coordinator, which Morris had just assumed this season, the 44-year-old interim has been atop the staff since Oct. 12, replacing Quinn starting in Week 6. The Falcons won four of Morris' first six games as head coach, improving to 4-7 after opening 0-5 under Quinn. Since then, they've lost four straight to fall to 4-11 on the year, though all four losses have been one-score games, with three coming against playoff teams in the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Saints.

Morris has been with the Falcons in varying capacities since 2015. Initially hired by Quinn as a defensive backs coach and assistant head coach, he transitioned to wide receivers coach from 2016-2018, overseeing three straight Pro Bowl nods for star pass catcher Julio Jones; before returning to coach the secondary in 2019. He's had the assistant head coach title for all but one season in Atlanta.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Morris spent three seasons coaching Washington's DBs. He's perhaps best known for his previous head coaching stint with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's secondary coach from 2006-2008, he was promoted to replace longtime defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin in 2009, then promoted to replace head coach Jon Gruden just a month later. The Bucs went a combined 17-31 during Morris' three seasons atop the staff, finishing 10-6 in his second year but well below .500 in the two other seasons.