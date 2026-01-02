Two quarterbacks who opened the season as backups will try to put a bow on strong finishes as Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons host Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

Cousins took over after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 11 and, after a rough stretch, has settled in. During Atlanta's current three-game winning streak, Cousins has thrown for six touchdowns and just one interception and taking just two sacks.

Shough, meanwhile, has shown encouraging flashes since becoming the Saints' starter in Week 9. During New Orleans' current four-game winning streak, Shough has thrown for four touchdowns (and run for two more) and just one interception. He has completed over 71% of his passes during that span, and he has gone over 300 yards passing in each of his last two games.

However, the biggest importance in this game might not have anything to do with either team. Thanks to a long list of tiebreakers, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night, the Falcons could still save Carolina's playoff hopes by winning this game. The Saints would do the same for the Buccaneers with a win.

Long story short, if the Buccaneers win Saturday night, they still need the Saints to win come Sunday. Any other combination, and the Panthers will head to the playoffs as NFC South champs.

Here's how to watch Atlanta-New Orleans, along with betting odds, top things to know and a prediction.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Saints live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Falcons -3, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Saints: Need to know

Bijan Robinson chasing history. Even in a disappointing season in Atlanta, Robinson has distinguished himself as arguably the best player in the NFL, bar none. Robinson had 229 yards from scrimmage in the Falcons' 27-24 upset win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 and is now up to 2,255 on the season. With another 100 yards from scrimmage, he'd move into the top 10 for a single season. With another 200 yards from scrimmage, he'd move into second. The all-time record is 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009. Robinson would need 255 yards from scrimmage to pass that. Regardless, it has been a magnificent season.

Falcons vs. Saints pick, prediction

Both of these teams have played some surprisingly inspired football down the stretch of seasons in which they've long been eliminated from the playoffs. The difference here, between two clubs already with one eye on the offseason ahead, will be Robinson. He totaled 107 yards from scrimmage in the first meeting, a 24-10 Falcons win, as ATL's defense sacked Shough five times. Pick: Falcons -3, Over 43.5