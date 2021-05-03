The Giants have spent most of their 2021 offseason adding weapons for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. General manager Dave Gettleman has confirmed as much, repeatedly crowning Jones QB1 for this season and investing premium resources in pass catchers like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to help the former first-rounder. Asked Monday on WFAN about recent trade rumors regarding star QBs Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, Gettleman doubled down on his belief in Jones, but not before admitting that the Giants would look into a potential upgrade of that magnitude.

"You explore everything," he said, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, before adding that he would rather not discuss hypothetical opportunities. "We believe in Daniel."

Nothing Earth-shattering, especially considering most of the NFL would likely check in on Rodgers or Wilson, if either Green Bay or Seattle actually engaged in trade talks for the QBs. But Gettleman's comments only confirm that Rodgers' future with the Packers -- arguably the hottest topic this side of draft weekend -- is viewed as murky around the league. The Giants GM previously addressed Rodgers' apparent dissatisfaction on Thursday, the first night of the draft.

"It's none of my business," he said, before predicting a Rodgers trade would demand a steep price. "It's going to cost a mother load for anybody to get him, even though he's 37 years old. ... Very frankly, we've told you guys over and over and over again, we believe in Daniel."

Odds are, even if the Giants were interested -- and they now own an extra first-round pick in 2022, thanks to Gettleman's maneuvering this year -- Rodgers would be a long shot to land in New York. The reigning NFL MVP has reportedly identified the Broncos and Raiders as preferred potential landing spots, perhaps in large part because the Packers would be averse to dealing him within the conference.