Giants reportedly hire Mike Shula as their new offensive coordinator

The New York Giants have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Mike Shula, who was with the Panthers from 2013 until last season, will reportedly be responsible for Pat Shurmur's offense. He will be replacing Mike Sullivan, who served alongside Ben McAdoo. Sullivan is now in Denver as a quarterbacks coach.

Kevin Stefanski was another potential hire for the Giants, but the Vikings wouldn't allow him to be interviewed. Remember: the NFL only recognizes assistants and head coaches. With that in mind, Stefanski's move from QBs coach to OC would be considered a lateral move by the league -- thus allowing the Vikings to block the interview.

Shula will be at the helm of an offense that was 21st in the league in total yardage last year. Carolina wasn't much more impressive in total offense, coming in 19th, but what he does bring is a commitment to the running game that the Giants have sorely lacked. The Giants were 26th in rushing last year, while the Panthers were fourth. Although Shula will be losing part of his running offense (unless Eli Manning gets a whole lot more comfortable running bootlegs), the Giants are likely hoping to get more yardage on the ground next year.

Of course, the next question is what Shula's hand will be in calling plays. Pat Shurmur is coming from a Minnesota Vikings offense that was 11th in the league with what was, in essence, a third-string quarterback. Shurmur will likely have his own game-plan that he'd like to translate, but Shula does have a lot of experience calling plays. Shurmur's career has seen a lot of ups and down, so perhaps Shula can bring some stability (although Shula had mixed success in Carolina).

Finally, there's the Gettleman Effect to consider. Shula was fired mere days after head coach Ron Rivera was extended, and with former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman serving as the new Giants GM, there's almost no doubt that he had a hand in the hiring. Although Gettleman is notoriously seemingly immune to sentiment, Shula was coaching an offense that made it to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Shurmur and Shula will undoubtedly have joint responsibilities on the sidelines, but one thing is becoming clear: With Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in Buffalo and Gettleman running the Giants, the Panthers' new owner might as well move the team to New York. These hires are getting harder to keep track of.