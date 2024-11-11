Daniel Jones' job status has once again been called into question as the Giants head into their Week 11 bye. Yet instead of quieting the outside noise, Giants head coach Brian Daboll essentially threw gasoline on the fire when asked about Jones' future status as New York's starting quarterback.

Daboll was noncommittal when asked if ownership would have to sign off on a potential decision to move on from Jones, who endured another rocky outing during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Germany. In the loss, Jones threw two interceptions and completed less than 60% of his pass attempts.

"[GM] Joe [Schoen] and I communicate with our ownership group on a daily basis," Daboll said. "Not just about the quarterback but about every position. There's good communication there. We'll do what we normally do. If there are any changes, regardless of the position, we'll always communicate.

"We'll evaluate everything and decide what we want to do here," Daboll added.

It seems the Giants will make a change at quarterback; it's a matter of when and not if. While Jones has had his moments, he has not lived up to his status as a former No. 6 overall pick. In six years, he has compiled a 24-44-1 regular-season record as Big Blue's starting quarterback. The Giants have had just one winning season with Jones under center (in 2022).

Jones is responsible, however, for the Giants' first and only playoff win since Eli Manning led New York to a second Super Bowl upset win over the Patriots at the end of the 2011 season. He threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns during New York's upset win over the Vikings in the 2022 wild-card round.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2070 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

While Jones has underperformed, so have the rest of the Giants during his time in New York. It appears that a complete reset is needed if New York is going to return to the NFL's upper echelon. But as everyone knows, a quarterback is vital to any rebuild, and that is among the main reasons why Daboll and Co. will undoubtedly explore their other options at that position sooner rather than later.

"We're going to get started on this process here, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week," Daboll said. "Schemes, situational stuff, technique, all the things you do in a normal bye week to evaluate the players. We have a good amount of games to watch. ... We'll do that, what we normally do in a bye week and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on."