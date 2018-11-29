Hue Jackson had a baffling answer when asked why Baker Mayfield didn't get more Oklahoma plays

There continue to be ramifications from the Hue Jackson firing in Cleveland, largely thanks to the former Browns coach sticking in the division and moving over to be the Bengals' version of Dwight Schrute. The drama surrounding Jackson's heel turn and the resulting response from Baker Mayfield and other Browns players has kept the story alive.

Plus, people want to know how the Browns are good now when they were so terrible before Hue got fired. There's only so much insight into what happened that you can get from "Hard Knocks." Fortunately NFL on CBS analyst Ian Eagle provided some additional insight while appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" recently.

Eagle and color man Dan Fouts called the final game of the Hue Jackson era in Cleveland, a loss to the Steelers. And before the game, as Eagle explains, he and Fouts sat down with Jackson for the production meeting and asked him a very pointed question about why the Browns weren't running more concepts from Baker Mayfield's college playbook at Oklahoma.

Jackson's answer was baffling to them and remains baffling now.

"We did Hue Jackson's finale. We look back now on that meeting and Dan Fouts asked him that meeting, 'You've got Baker Mayfield, why aren't you running more of the stuff that he ran at Oklahoma,'" Eagle recalled. "And Hue said 'Yeah, great question, I agree.' And Dan said 'Well, what's the answer?' And Hue said 'I agree.'"

I AGREE? Two guys who are not football coaches walk into a room and tell a head coach of a professional football team "you should be running more of this" and the coach, who has won three games in his entire tenure with this team and is on the verge of getting fired says, "I agree." What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on? That was basically Eagle and Fouts reaction after leaving the meeting with Jackson.

"We walk out of there thinking 'What is going on here??' Obviously that was the end of the line, they lose that game," Eagle said. "Baker was great in the sit-down -- we were really impressed. Dan, myself, Evan Washburn, our production team, we walked out of there thinking, wow, this guy has legitimate leadership qualities. But there was something amiss, even in some of our questions, regarding the offense, regarding Todd Haley, regarding Hue Jackson."

Eagle then went on to describe the Browns situation as a "sinking ship" that "seemed to be complete, disorganized chaos behind the scenes."

And none of that seems wrong either. There was drama and in-fighting and unnecessary battles taking place from Day 1. You look back on that scene between Jackson and Todd Haley when Haley was staring him down during a meeting and it was clear things might not be smooth out of the gate.

This wasn't the only time Hue mentioned the Oklahoma stuff either, though. After he was fired, Jackson appeared on "First Take" and mentioned that if he was in charge of the offense for Mayfield and the Browns right now (meaning, immediately after he was fired), he would implement a bunch more concepts related to what Baker ran at Oklahoma.

Which, again, is really weird because Hue was the head coach. He claimed he chose to bring in Haley, although that's hard to believe considering how quickly things went south for the two. And there are reports about Hue not being present for the offensive install and not having anything to do it with what the Browns ran -- at the end of the line, Jackson was saying he was going to take the playcalling over himself but that was right before he got fired -- but at the end of the day he's the head coach.

It's unfathomable he wouldn't make sure there were some of these concepts and plays and packages in the playbook in order to make Baker's life easier once he took over under center following Tyrod Taylor's concussion against the Jets.

Freddie Kitchens took over on offense after Jackson was fired and the difference has been incredible. Mayfield's locked in and playing well -- albeit against bad defenses, but still -- and he looks comfortable and the Browns are winning football games.

Had Hue insisted on more of the obvious in the Browns playbook to begin with, maybe he still has his job. So it probably worked out well for everyone in the end. Except Bengals fans.