Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is attempting an NFL comeback. Once viewed as a premier pass-catcher from the slot, the 29-year-old Renfrow sat out the 2024 season but a Raiders reunion could be in the works.

NFL Media reports that Renfrow is visiting the Raiders this week, and also visited with the Carolina Panthers. Renfrow is a South Carolina native, and became a Clemson legend by winning two College Football Playoff National Championships -- including in 2017, when he caught the game-winning pass from Deshaun Watson to defeat Alabama.

Renfrow was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he recorded two 100-yard outings in his first NFL season. Renfrow's best season came in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns -- leading to his lone Pro Bowl selection. That offseason, Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with Vegas. After catching just 25 passes for 255 yards and zero touchdowns in 2023, which was the worst statistical campaign of his career, Renfrow was released by the Raiders last March.

The Raiders are certainly in the market for wide receivers to pair with new quarterback Geno Smith. Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the returning lead receivers for Vegas from last year but the position group as a whole is thin. It's possible the Raiders look to a familiar face for help.