Two AFC South rivals face off this Sunday, as the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts are coming off a 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football," while the Jaguars registered a 34-20 upset road victory over the Denver Broncos.

These two teams faced off just three weeks ago, which was the matchup in which Daniel Jones tore his Achilles. Jacksonville won that game in a driving rain storm, 36-19. This recent push has the Jaguars sitting atop the division at 11-4, while the 8-7 Colts are in third place behind the 10-5 Houston Texans. The Philip Rivers experiment has been fun, but the fact of the matter is the Colts have lost five straight games, and now have only a 1.8% chance to make the playoffs, according to SportsLine's projections.

Let's break down this divisional matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Colts live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | : 1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -6.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Colts: Need to know

Trevor Lawrence is on fire. Lawrence has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last month or so, and completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and added a touchdown on the ground vs. the Broncos. Last week, he became the fourth player all-time to score 10 touchdowns and commit zero turnovers in a two-game span, joining Josh Allen in 2024, Drew Brees in 2019 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018. Over the last six weeks, Lawrence is the NFL leader in yards per attempt (8.4), total touchdowns (19) and passer rating (108.7).

Lawrence has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last month or so, and completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and added a touchdown on the ground vs. the Broncos. Last week, he became the fourth player all-time to score 10 touchdowns and commit zero turnovers in a two-game span, joining Josh Allen in 2024, Drew Brees in 2019 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018. Over the last six weeks, Lawrence is the NFL leader in yards per attempt (8.4), total touchdowns (19) and passer rating (108.7). Best streak in franchise history? The Jaguars' six-game win streak matches the franchise's longest single-season win streak since 1999, and the 34.2 points per game Jacksonville has averaged in that span are also the most points in a six-game span in Jags' history. The team has also scored 25 points in eight straight games, which is the longest streak in team history as well.

The Jaguars' six-game win streak matches the franchise's longest single-season win streak since 1999, and the 34.2 points per game Jacksonville has averaged in that span are also the most points in a six-game span in Jags' history. The team has also scored 25 points in eight straight games, which is the longest streak in team history as well. Jonathan Taylor contained. The Colts running back looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for the majority of the season, but Taylor has been held under 100 rushing yards in five straight games. He's averaging 76 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per rush during that span, after averaging 113.9 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per rush in the first 10 games of the season.

The Colts running back looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for the majority of the season, but Taylor has been held under 100 rushing yards in five straight games. He's averaging 76 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per rush during that span, after averaging 113.9 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per rush in the first 10 games of the season. How do the Colts make the playoffs? It's unlikely, but Indy could still make the postseason. All the Colts need to do is beat the Jaguars on Sunday, and the Texans next week. The Texans also need to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday. So, the Colts need to win out, and the Texans need to lose out.

Jaguars vs. Colts prediction, pick



This Jaguars team is 10-5 against the spread, and clearly riding high following the upset win in Denver. As for the Colts, it was pretty notable that they gave up a whopping 48 points to the 49ers with extra time to prepare. Brock Purdy was magnificent with 295 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception, which came late. Could Lawrence do something similar if Sauce Gardner is out again? With the number under a touchdown, I'll take the Jaguars. Pick: Jaguars -6.5, Over 47.5