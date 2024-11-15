Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was spotted inside the blue medical tent in the final seconds of the first half of his club's Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The Prime Video broadcast reported Hurts was being evaluated by an independent neurologist inside the tent, which is NFL protocol when a player takes a hit to the head and shows potential signs of a concussion.

The team officially noted that Hurts was evaluated for a concussion, but cleared to return to play for the second half.

Hurts appeared to come up slow following a third-and-goal situation on the Commanders 3-yard line. He was flushed out to his left and, after flicking the ball out for an incomplete pass, fell face down onto the field with a defender on top of him. Earlier in the second quarter, Hurts' head took a vicious hit off the ground following a sack, but continued to play. As the Eagles settled for a field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3 just before halftime, Hurts was spotted heading into the tent.

Here's a look at the play just before Hurts was evaluated on the sideline.

One early indication Hurts wasn't in serious risk of being ruled out was when he was spotted jogging out of the medical tent and into the locker room with the rest of his teammates as the half expired.

In the first half, Hurts completed 10 of his 19 passes for 101 yards while adding 23 yards rushing. However, it was a lackluster showing for the Philadelphia offense, managing just three points through two quarters and missing two field goal attempts.

Of course, this NFC East battle has significant ramifications as the Eagles (7-2) would hold on to first place in the division if they were to rally and defeat the Commanders (7-3) at home.