While he missed the entire 2025 college football season with a torn ACL, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy remains perhaps the best cornerback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and he said he is recovered from the injury that held him out during his final year with the Volunteers. His return to full strength opens the door for a potential first-round selection even though he only has two years of college production to his name.

Despite being cleared and having "no limits" physically, McCoy will not participate at this week's NFL Scouting Combine. He will, however, complete workouts at Tennessee's pro day. McCoy said he elected to pass on the combine because he wants more training time as he seeks to put the best product on the field.

"I was just easing into my training out of college and just trying to make sure everything was good," McCoy said at the combine. "The plan from the jump was for me to do pro day, do all my medicals and stuff to show that I'm healthy."

McCoy's medicals are one of the biggest storylines at the combine. If all checks out, he could very well be one of the first defensive players taken in April's draft. Any concern over his knee would be grounds for a slide down the board.

The cautious approach McCoy took in 2025 could pay off in the form of ideal medical evaluation results. He said he made a push to get back onto the field last season at Tennessee, but while he was cleared to return, he did not feel ready to compete. That did not stop him from declaring for the draft, though, and the film he produced over one year at Tennessee and another at Oregon State is enough to warrant first-round projections.

"I got back to training, and I just felt like myself again," McCoy said. "I made a big impact the year that I played. I just felt like I was ready."

McCoy debuted as a true freshman in 2023 and played in all 12 regular-season games at Oregon State. He was an immediate standout for the Beavers and hauled in two interceptions and a fumble recovery on what was a pleasant surprise of a campaign for the former three-star recruit. That season made him a prized prospect in the 2024 transfer portal, and he made the leap to the SEC with high expectations.

McCoy delivered on the buzz with a splendid first year at Tennessee, doubling his interception total with four takeaways in 2024. He broke up an additional nine passes in what ended up being his final year on the college gridiron.