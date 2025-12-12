Two AFC foes face off in Jacksonville this Sunday, as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars host the New York Jets. The Jaguars bounced into first place in the AFC South with their 36-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, while the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention following a 34-10 loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game with a groin injury, and was replaced by Brady Cook since Justin Fields was inactive with a knee issue. It remains to be seen who Aaron Glenn will start at quarterback this week.

As for the Jaguars, they have won four straight games, and this offense has scored at least 25 points in six straight contests. That's tied for the longest streak in franchise history. Jacksonville has to be feeling good entering Week 15, as the Jags control their own destiny in the division while Lawrence is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The Jets on the other hand are trying to finish out the first year of the Glenn era strong. This season marks their sixth in a row with double-digit losses.

Let's break down this matchup, but first here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Jets vs. Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 1 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Forida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Forida TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -13.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Jaguars: Need to know

Trevor Lawrence heating up?: Despite the wet weather last week, the Jaguars quarterback turned in an impressive performance with 244 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lawrence was consistent throwing the football downfield, and did not make any mistakes. In fact, last week marked the first time he threw two or more touchdowns and zero interceptions in back-to-back games since 2022.

Jets QB injuries. Who are the Jets going to start at quarterback? That's probably something coach Aaron Glenn wants to keep a secret for as long as possible. Tyrod Taylor is dealing with a groin injury, while Justin Fields is nursing a knee injury. Brady Cook received some first-team reps this week. He completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions last week vs. Miami.

New York's non-opportunistic defense. The Jets defense has recorded just two takeaways this season and zero interceptions. All other NFL teams have at least seven takeaways this year. New York ranks dead last in turnover differential (-15) and sack differential (-25).

Jacksonville's No. 1 run defense. The Jaguars defense on the other hand is known for their ability to force turnovers, as they are tied for second in the NFL with 23 takeaways this season. But did you know the Jaguars' run defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 82.9 rushing yards allowed per contest? Breece Hall has a tough test in front of him.

Jets vs. Jaguars prediction, pick



The Jaguars are favored by 13.5 points, which are the most points Jacksonville has been favored by since 2007! The Jaguars are 4-0 straight up and against the spread in their last four games, but this incredible run could be in danger of ending this week. This is a large number, and the Jets actually have a winning record against the spread (7-6). The Jaguars will win this game, but we'll see if they can cover. Pick: Jets +13.5, Over 41.5