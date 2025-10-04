Former Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker looks to continue his NFL career when his suspension ends on November 11. Tucker, who is serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, has already drawn interest from several teams, according to NFL Media.

Tucker, 35, has been working out at his alma mater, Texas, where he recently recreated his 18 game-winning field goals from 2021-24.

The Baltimore Ravens released Tucker a month prior to his suspension. His suspension stems from accusations of inappropriate behavior from 16 massage therapists from eight different spas and wellness centers.

A former undrafted rookie, Tucker was one of the NFL's best kickers during his first 11 seasons in Baltimore. Over that span, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro nods. In 2021, he made history by making a 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history.

Tucker, who has made 89.1% of his field goals, struggled for most of the 2024 season and finished the year with a career-low 73.3% field goal percentage. He finished the season on a high note by making his last five field goal attempts, including two field goals during Baltimore's divisional round playoff loss to Buffalo.

Despite his suspension and last year's struggles, there are apparently teams who still believe that Tucker can help team in 2025.