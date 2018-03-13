Kirk Cousins fallout: Jets eyeing two QB options after missing out on biggest target

The New York Jets look like they're about to have the rug yanked out from under them in free agency, with the prohibitive favorite to land Kirk Cousins, thanks in large part to the amount of money and salary cap space they have, suddenly looking like they will be exploring options B and C in free agency and the draft.

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will be signing Cousins by inking him to a three-year deal worth $84 million, a contract that is expected to be fully guaranteed. Cousins's first visit will apparently be his last.

So what do those options for the Jets look like? Look for Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora:

If Jets lose out on Cousins then the bridge QB options they are most interested in have been Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2018

McCown had a lot of success with the Jets last year as a would-be bridge quarterback who managed to put up really nice numbers and help the Jets to a surprisingly successful season. He's one of the nicest guys in the NFL and was a popular player. He would serve the same role in 2018 and, quite clearly, is passionate about playing and helping those around him. The Jets could do much worse.

Bridgewater is an intriguing name too. He was once a first-round pick for the Vikings and led Minnesota to the playoffs. No one is suggesting he will immediately step in and be a franchise quarterback, but he has a lot more upside than he's getting credit for -- worst case you have a guy with a high floor if he can stay healthy. (OK, worst case he can't stay healthy, but you get the point.)

And let's not forget about the No. 6 pick the Jets own. This is a quarterback-laden draft class, with multiple potential franchise quarterbacks out there. Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen are considered top-tier guys, and with the Jets sitting at No. 6, they will likely be able to get one.

The Giants don't appear to be extremely interested in a quarterback at this point (although that could be a smokescreen), the Browns are (probably) only taking one quarterback, the Colts could trade out but if they stay will not take one and the Broncos just signed Case Keenum. That doesn't rule Denver out from drafting a long-term option at No. 5, but the Jets could easily trade up to any of No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 and guarantee they get the quarterback the want after the Browns, presumably, select a quarterback with the first pick.

If Cleveland goes with Saquon Barkley, all hell could break loose in terms of trading up for a quarterback.

As it stands, though, expect the Jets to be prominently involved in looking for a young signal caller with their top pick after apparently missing out on Cousins.