The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this year is about getting the most important decision right. Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders enter the 2026 draft with a chance to reset the franchise.

This is a defining moment. With quarterback uncertainty and a roster still taking shape, Las Vegas controls the direction of the draft and potentially its long-term future.

Here's how the Raiders stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Category Score What it means Draft capital 9.3 No. 1 overall pick plus strong depth Front office DNA 4 More measured than aggressive Roster urgency 7 Building toward long-term success

Las Vegas Raiders team needs

Quarterback

Offensive weapons

Defensive depth

What the Raiders should do

Pick No. 1: Stay put

Take the quarterback and build the franchise around him.

What every team should do in Round 1

Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A franchise quarterback who fits the offense and resets the timeline.