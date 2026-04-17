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The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this year is about getting the most important decision right. Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders enter the 2026 draft with a chance to reset the franchise.

This is a defining moment. With quarterback uncertainty and a roster still taking shape, Las Vegas controls the direction of the draft and potentially its long-term future.

Here's how the Raiders stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Raiders sit in draft power ranking: No. 3 (7.78)

CategoryScoreWhat it means
Draft capital9.3No. 1 overall pick plus strong depth
Front office DNA4More measured than aggressive
Roster urgency7Building toward long-term success

Las Vegas Raiders team needs

  • Quarterback
  • Offensive weapons
  • Defensive depth

What the Raiders should do

Pick No. 1: Stay put
Take the quarterback and build the franchise around him.

What every team should do in Round 1

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
A franchise quarterback who fits the offense and resets the timeline.