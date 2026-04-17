Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft primer: Power ranking, needs, mock projection
Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a chance to reset the franchise. This is the most important decision of the entire draft cycle.
The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this year is about getting the most important decision right. Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders enter the 2026 draft with a chance to reset the franchise.
This is a defining moment. With quarterback uncertainty and a roster still taking shape, Las Vegas controls the direction of the draft and potentially its long-term future.
Here's how the Raiders stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.
Where Raiders sit in draft power ranking: No. 3 (7.78)
|Category
|Score
|What it means
|Draft capital
|9.3
|No. 1 overall pick plus strong depth
|Front office DNA
|4
|More measured than aggressive
|Roster urgency
|7
|Building toward long-term success
Las Vegas Raiders team needs
- Quarterback
- Offensive weapons
- Defensive depth
What the Raiders should do
Pick No. 1: Stay put
Take the quarterback and build the franchise around him.
What every team should do in Round 1
Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection
Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
A franchise quarterback who fits the offense and resets the timeline.