LOOK: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady appear to support kneeling with 'unity' Instagram post
Both Rodgers and Brady posted messages on social media calling for 'unity' and 'brotherhood' on Sunday
There has been quite a lot of pushback from across the NFL since President Donald Trump denounced players kneeling in protest during the national anthem earlier this week, with some of that pushback coming from significant names. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was "deeply disappointed" by the president's remarks, while former Bills coach Rex Ryan said he was "pissed off" and wished he'd never supported Trump.
It appears we might be able to add two of the league's best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, to that list of names. Rodgers took to Instagram early Sunday morning to post a photo that shows him kneeling with several Packers teammates, seemingly in support of those anthem protests opposing racism and police brutality in America. Along with the photo, the Packers quarterback hashtagged these words: unity, brotherhood, family, dedication, and love.
Not long after, a response from Brady's official Instagram showed up in the comments section of Rodger's post. It was a single arm flexing emoji, which is presumably a show of support from the Patriots star QB.
It's tough to infer a whole lot from one emoji, but Brady went on to post a similar message of his own with a photo on his account.
Both posts from Rodgers and Brady have garnered quite a bit of attention already. Now, we'll have to wait and see if that show of support actually carries over from social media to the field. If Rodgers and/or Brady were to kneel on the field this weekend, it would be a major display of resistance.
