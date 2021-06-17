Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks went head-to-head in Super Bowl LV. Now, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the stage on a video game cover. On Thursday, it was revealed that Brady and Mahomes will both appear as cover athletes for the "Madden NFL 22" video game.

The "MVP Edition" of the game features both QBs on the cover.

EA Sports had previously teased the cover athlete announcement in a video that featured former Cleveland Browns running back and cover athlete Peyton Hillis, along with a pair of goats. The goats came out of a barn and Hillis took a knee alongside them.

The Madden series normally has a single athlete on the cover. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown have appeared on recent installments of the popular video game series leading up to this one.

The last time that Madden had a multiple cover athletes was "Madden NFL 10," in which Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polumalu graced the cover.

When Brady and Mahomes faced off in Super Bowl LV, the former led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win in which he threw for 201 yards, three touchdowns and was named the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his NFL career.

"Madden NFL 22" will be released on Aug. 20.