Malcolm Jenkins: I would demonstrate during anthem even if owner forbade it

If Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie were more like Jerry Jones and forbade players from "disrespecting the flag" with protests against social injustice during pregame national anthems, Malcolm Jenkins says he would demonstrate during the anthem anyway.

That is according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn, who spoke with Jenkins.

"I'm grateful that Jeffrey Lurie not only did not express those kinds of feelings but has proactively been in the community and has reached out to try and hear about the issues that we are actually demonstrating to draw attention to," Jenkins said, referencing suggestions by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that any Dallas players who did not stand for the flag would no longer play for the team. "If [Lurie] were to put out such a statement, I'd continue my demonstration, because my demonstration is in no way disrespectful to our flag, our country or our service members. Neither is anybody in the league who is kneeling.

"I think we've made that very clear that what we are demonstrating about has nothing to do with the flag but everything to do with social injustice, racial inequality and the things that, you know, Jerry Jones and other owners who are making statements have yet to address."

A Pro Bowl safety with the Eagles since 2014, Jenkins proclaimed before the season that he would raise his fist during pregame anthems all season, not to protest America but rather to call for "racial equality and a much needed reform to our criminal justice system" -- a demonstration repeatedly backed by teammates like Chris Long and Rodney McLeod. His demonstrations ultimately led to meetings between Lurie, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and local politicians, law enforcement and public defenders regarding criminal justice practices, and they inspired mirroring actions from J.T. Brown in the NHL.