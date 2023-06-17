Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL for quite a while. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons, and he has averaged nine touchdowns per year on top of that.

Accordingly, he has gotten paid quite handsomely. And it looks like he soon may again. According to the Tampa Bay Times, contract extension talks between Evans and the Buccaneers have already begun.

"Mike loves Tampa," Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, told the Times. "I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. ... The Bucs' ownership has to love that Mike isn't even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I've got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal."

Evans is headed into the final year of his current contract, a five-year, $82.5 million extension he signed back in 2018. He's set to count against Tampa's books for for $23.7 million this upcoming season while drawing a base salary of $13 million. His contract contains three void years attached after this one, and accordingly, $12.2 million in dead money would accelerate onto Tampa's cap next season if he were not signed to an extension.

It seems like Evans wants to get things done, though, and it seems like his coach would like for that to happen as well.

"Obviously, he's talented," Todd Bowles said. "He's a heck of a pro and competitor. When you stay with one team and you put up those type of numbers, that says a lot about you from a character standpoint and a talent standpoint. He continues to do it."