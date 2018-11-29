Mitchell Trubisky still not throwing at practice, Bears likely to start Chase Daniel again
Trubisky sat out last week's game against the Lions and seems to be trending toward sitting out again
It looks like the Chicago Bears are going to be starting Chase Daniel at quarterback for the second consecutive week. Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, who missed Chicago's Thanksgiving day win over the division rival Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury, has returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but has not yet resumed throwing. As such, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bears plan to stick with Daniel this Sunday (1 p.m., Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free) against the New York Giants.
Trubisky did speak to the assembled media on Thursday, for the first time since he suffered the injury against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football nearly two weeks ago. Trubisky stated that he's been instructed not to detail any specifics about the severity of his injury but that he is getting better and does not expect that the shoulder will be a long-term problem.
Daniel started in Trubisky's place against the Lions last week, completing 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first start since Week 17 of the 2014 season. The Bears feel confident that he knows coach Matt Nagy's system very well, given their previous time together in Kansas City under Andy Reid, and that's part of the reason they brought him in as Trubisky's backup this past offseason, handing him a $7 million guarantee.
Trubisky certainly provides the Bears with a higher offensive ceiling, but they may just need competence in order to beat the Giants, who figure to have little offensive success against Chicago's stifling defense. Giving Trubisky three weeks off before he has to get ready to face the Rams next week could be good for him.
