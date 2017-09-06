NFL and NFLPA: Tom Brady concussion probe finds no wrongdoing

The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday that their joint investigation into the New England Patriots' handling of any alleged Tom Brady concussions found that there were no violations of the protocol committed by either the neurotrauma specialists or the Patriots' medical staff.

The weeks-long probe into the league's unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and the team's medical staff came up because Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, stated in an interview with CBS News that Brady suffered concussions last season and in the past that went unreported.

Tom Brady concussion probe is complete. NFL and NFLPA found no wrongdoing and no signs Brady had a concussion. From @NFLprguy: pic.twitter.com/tVOFC4grDj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2017

"The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season," the NFL said in a statement released by league spokesman Brian McCarthy. "This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots' game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady's medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady.

"This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots' games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots' medical staff in conducting this review."

Brady recently said that whether he sustained a concussion at any time was none of anybody's business.

"I don't want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth, I really don't think that's anybody's business," Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. "There's people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters, people that love me and care about me, but I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can."

His agent, Don Yee, more forcefully stated that Brady did not sustain a concussion last season.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Yee said. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."