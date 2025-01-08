With the 2024 NFL regular season complete, it's time to move into offseason mode for 18 of the NFL's 32 teams. Realistically, some of them have already done so -- especially those who have made changes at the head coach or general manager positions. And because it's what we do here, we're going to let you know exactly which jobs are open, and who might be up for them.

Rather than scouring the scatter shot reports across social media, CBSSports.com has compiled all of those reports of interest in one place. Below, we will track all of the coordinator, head coach and general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach

What many thought would happen in-season occurred less than 12 hours after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL regular season: The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson. Taking over a 3-14 team when he was hired in 2022, Pederson immediately turned the franchise around, going 9-8 and winning a playoff game before falling to the Chiefs in the divisional round. 2023 started out strong, too, as Jacksonville was 8-3 and actually in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, Jacksonville collapsed down the stretch, missing the postseason entirely. Then came the 2024 campaign, which was mostly a disaster. The Jaguars started 0-4, then were 2-10, and ultimately finished 4-13 despite entering the season with playoff expectations. Yes, Trevor Lawrence got hurt, but this team wasn't very competitive from the jump. It was time for a change in Jacksonville, though general manager Trevor Baalke is being retained.

Here are the candidates the Jaguars are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Interviewing

Chicago Bears, head coach

Chicago fired Matt Eberflus after its Thanksgiving Day clock management debacle against the division-rival Lions. Interim head coach Thomas Brown had been doing well as the offensive coordinator, but the team has taken another step backward since he was promoted for the second time during this season. The next Bears coach will get the opportunity to work with Caleb Williams and some talented players on defense, but there is still a need for massive improvement on offense.

Here are the candidates the Bears are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Interviewing

New England Patriots, head coach

The Pats won their final regular-season game, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in the process. Less than two hours after the game ended, they fired Jerod Mayo after just one season. He was Bill Belichick's hand-picked successor, and it's safe to say the experiment did not work out as planned.

Here are the candidates the Patriots are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Completed

Pep Hamilton, longtime NFL assistant coach (team announcement)

Byron Leftwich, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Interviewing

Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach and Patriots linebacker (per reports)

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (per reports)

New Orleans Saints, head coach

New Orleans fired Dennis Allen in early November, after the team's seventh consecutive loss. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been acting as the interim head coach, and the team has actually gone 3-4 with Rizzi at the helm. The Saints, as usual, have a lot of work to do to get cap compliant this offseason, and it seems like they might finally be entering rebuilding mode.

Here are the candidates the Saints are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Interviewing

New York Jets, head coach

The Jets brought in their former general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, as well as former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist with their dual general manager and coaching searches. They have already begun conducting interviews for both openings after firing both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas earlier this season.

Here are the candidates the Jets are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Completed

Interviewing

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach

Just two days following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, the Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce. He took over as Las Vegas' interim head coach for a fired Josh McDaniels after Week 8 in the 2023 season, and he earned the full-time gig for 2024 after the team won five of its final nine games. Once he became the interim, he immediately benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Raiders fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. The second half success was enough for Pierce to the full time job, but with the team entering the season with O'Connell and journeyman Gardner Minshew as his only quarterback options, he was doomed to underperform. Following a 2-2 start, Pierce's Raiders lost 10 games in a row from Week 5 through Week 15 before winning two of their final three games of the season to finish 4-13. General manager Tom Telesco, who was also hired last offseason like Pierce, is being retained.

General managers

New York Jets, GM

Here are the candidates the Jets are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Completed

Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst (team announcement)

Jim Nagy, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director (team announcement)

Jon Robinson, former Titans general manager (team announcement)

Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager (team announcement)



Interviewing

Tennesse Titans, GM

The Titans, who finished the season 3-14, parted ways with general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday. The team is keeping head coach Brian Callahan, but will begin their search for a new GM, led by president of football operations Chad Brinker. Carthon spent two seasons at the position, with Tennessee going 9-25 during that time. Whoever the Titans select will help decide who the team takes with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Here are the candidates the Titans are interviewing/have interviewed so far:

Interviewing