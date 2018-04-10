NFL Draft hats unveiled for 2018: Here are the five best and five worst

The only thing more exciting than counting down to the NFL Draft every April is counting down to the release of the NFL Draft hats.

Well, that countdown is now officially over, because the 2018 hats were released on Wednesday. According to New Era, the big thing you'll notice about his year's draft cap is that it features an iconic team slogan embroidered on the crown in team color.

Now, when New Era says they used an "iconic team slogan," let me just say that not every fan is going to agree with that -- especially Saints fans. Although there's a hat for each team, we're only going to look at the five best and the five worst, which you can check out below.

Five worst NFL Draft hats

5. Cardinals: I would have bought five hats if they said "Bird Gang," but they do not, so I will buy zero. I don't know, maybe the NFL was afraid that it would look like Cardinals fans were in an actual gang if the hats said "Bird Gang." You can see the Cardinals hat below.

The Cardinals hat fails to mention the Bird Gang. New Era

4. Bears: First, let me say that I do love the "Monsters of the Midway" nickname. However, what I don't love is when someone tries to cram the entire thing on to the top of a hat with a team logo. There's way too much going on there.

#Bears official 2018 NFL Draft hat



RT if you like it

pic.twitter.com/PEqf6yDJhS — Chicago Bears News & Memes (@chibearsfacts) April 10, 2018

3. Dolphins: If the goal was to get half the fan base to hate you right away, then New Era made the right decision with this hat. To this day, fans in Miami still debate about whether the Dolphins merchandise should say "Go Phins" or "Go Fins." I'm not cheering for a dorsal fin to win a football game, so I've always been a big believer that the answer is the former. New Era went with the latter. I say "Go Phins," New Era says....

This is the Miami Dolphins draft day hat pic.twitter.com/tZQ37zS4EE — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 10, 2018

2. Panthers: If you asked 99 percent of Panthers fans what should have gone on their hat, I'm guessing they would've said "Keep Pounding." Instead, New Era decided to tease the entire state of South Carolina by going along with the farce that the Panthers actually somewhat belong to them.

If only there was a slogan that was beloved by #Panthers fans around the world and would cause them to buy the h out of this hat... pic.twitter.com/glFAAlGzOp — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) April 10, 2018

The good news for the Panthers is that the inside brim does say "Keep Pounding."

1. Saints: It's almost like New Era forgot that the NFC South existed and just threw some hats together at the last second. Not only did they blow it by not giving the Panthers "Keep Pounding," but they also designed a Saints hat that doesn't say "Who Dat."

I’m told this is an “iconic team slogan” by New Era for the Saints draft day hat. Um yeah ... pic.twitter.com/6xR2lZ8Ejn — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) April 10, 2018

At this point, if I'm a Saints fan, I just buy the Bengals hat, scratch out "Dey" and put "Dat."

If it's #Bengals draft hats you are into, here you go with this year's #Bengals version from @NewEraCap. pic.twitter.com/M7evnpvyFk — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 10, 2018

Although I didn't really like any of those five hats, there are a few hats that I do like, so let's take a look at those here.

Five best NFL Draft hats

5. Chargers: If the Chargers want to fix things with fans in San Diego, they could start by giving every single one of them a free version of this hat.

Sneak peak at 2018 Chargers NFL Draft Hat ⚡️ SAAAAAN DIIIIEGGOOO *record scratch* “Super Chargers”? Oo 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uOe5AMP52A — Chargers⚡️Hype (@ChargersHype) April 10, 2018

Between their power blue uniforms and this hat, the Chargers know how to do classic and they do it well. One thing to note is that the Chargers hat was the only one that wasn't released to the media on Wednesday, which means we're stuck with this photo. The good news is that it looks like we'll be getting multiple versions of each team's hat, instead of just one version in grey.

4. Raiders: Although I'm not a huge fan of these hats being grey, it fits in perfectly with the Raiders' color scheme, which is one of the reasons why I think I love this hat so much. The best thing about the hat is actually a part of it that people won't be able to see when you're wearing it. Under the brim, it says, "Just Win Baby."

Here's the hat the Raiders' first-round draft pick will wear on stage April 26. pic.twitter.com/BVLHEWZ4sp — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 10, 2018

Al Davis would be proud.

3. 49ers: The problem with putting team slogans on the hat is that there's always a chance you get it wrong and upset the entire fan base (I'm looking at the Saints hat). With the 49ers, New Era kept things simple. Instead of a slogan, the hat simply says "Niners."

I know what you're thinking, and yes, Jimmy Garoppolo would probably look handsome in that hat.

2. Vikings: I'm not sure if the Vikings stole this slogan from the Stark family in "Game of Thrones," but I like it, so I'm not going to complain.

Looking at these 2018 NFL Draft hats and not sure if this is the hat for the Vikings or the NFL team in Winterfell #NFLDraft #Vikings #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MOgNqVwwsW — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 10, 2018

Before Vikings fans start complaining about the fact that this hat doesn't say Skol, let me point out that Skol did make it onto the hat -- it's just under the brim.

If it makes you feel any better, the inside of the brims says it #NFLDraft #Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/GLYqH5LLSy — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 10, 2018

That's a well-done hat.

1. Patriots: I'm definitely going to get some hate mail for ranking the Patriots at the top, but what can I say, they have the best hat. It says everything it needs to say in just three words.

Here’s the Patriots’ draft hat for this year pic.twitter.com/fXPnoUMFSF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 10, 2018

Basically, this hat does its job.

I'm guessing that Bill Belichick is going to make at least 5 percent in royalty fees every time New Era sells one of these bad boys.