The madness of March in the NFL is about to kick into high gear next week when the legal tampering window opens, and free agents begin to fly off the shelves. It is undoubtedly the most chaotic time of the year across the league as teams are scurrying to the negotiating table to land some of the top names on the market in hopes of improving their club on the road to a championship. On top of it being simply a wild period on the calendar, it's also the most unpredictable, as we don't know where players are going until the two sides agree in principle to a contract.

That creates an entertaining first few waves, but let's try to see if we can predict what is around the corner, shall we? Below, we've rolled out a slew of bold predictions for what could unfold in free agency and where some of the more notable names could end up for 2026.

Aaron Rodgers retires

Aaron Rodgers kept his future a mystery when speaking to the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, so there is no definitive answer if he'll play in 2026 or not. While the 42-year-old did say that he continues to work out, he also said that no contract has been offered by the Steelers, and no deadline to make a decision has been set either. With free agency on Pittsburgh's doorstep, they don't have a ton of time to see where Rodgers' head is at. If they do wait to hear from him, they run the risk of missing out on other available quarterbacks. When push comes to shove, we'll predict Rodgers decides to hang it up after a remarkable Hall of Fame career, which he'll have ended competing in the playoffs after winning the AFC North. Not too shabby of a final chapter.

Steelers replace Rodgers with Malik Willis

With Rodgers riding off into the darkness retreat sunset, the Steelers have to figure out what's next at quarterback. Fortunately for them, they do have $40.1 million in salary cap space to work with, which could help them fetch Packers free agent quarterback Malik Willis. The 26-year-old is pegged by many to potentially be the latest veteran quarterback to resurrect his career, particularly after flashing in spot showing with Green Bay over the last few seasons. In his lone start in 2025, Willis completed 85.7% of his passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, while adding 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Baltimore. Those shimmers are enough to garner the attention of multiple QB-needy teams, including Pittsburgh, and they should try to shoulder themselves to the front of the line for his services.

Colts retain Daniel Jones after matching offer sheet

The Colts deployed the rarely used transition tag on Daniel Jones prior to the deadline earlier this week. Unlike the franchise tag, this allows teams to sign Jones to an offer sheet without needing to give up two first-round picks, like it would be required if he were franchised. Because Jones is coming off an Achilles injury and had undergone a turbulent career before breaking out in the first half of last season, his market is admittedly hard to peg. If Jones' camp and Indy struggle to figure out what his value is, another team could do it for them via an offer sheet. It's a risky proposition for the Colts, but they do have the right to match any offer that comes Jones' way. We predict there will be a QB-needy team that tries to pry him away and signs him to an offer sheet, but Indianapolis -- with GM Chris Ballard under the hot seat -- slams the door shut before Jones can walk out and match.

Kyler Murray heads to Vikings on short-money deal

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that Murray landing with Minnesota is gaining steam, and it's easy to see why. The Vikings have a roster ready to contend, but J.J. McCarthy simply isn't ready to help them reach their ceiling. Murray provides the organization a higher immediate ceiling at quarterback, and likely would come to them on the cheap. The former No. 1 overall pick is due over $30 million guaranteed from the Cardinals, which paves the way for him to sign for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million. For a team strapped for salary cap space like the Vikings, it makes sense from both an on-field and financial standpoint to pursue Murray. For Murray, landing inside an offense that features Justin Jefferson and has Kevin O'Connell pulling the string is quite the coup.

Isaiah Likely goes home to New England

New England needs to surround Drake Maye with more weapons, and most believe that'll come via securing a wide receiver. However, don't sleep on Isaiah Likely being a target for the Patriots either. Josh McDaniels-run offenses have heavily featured the tight end position, and Hunter Henry is set to play in the final year of his contract in 2026. That creates a sneaky need for the franchise, and Likely, who turns 26 in April, flashed the potential to be a dominating receiving threat over his tenure in Baltimore. Not only would Likely find himself aligned with an MVP-caliber quarterback inside a tight end-friendly offense, but this would also be a homecoming for the Massachusetts native.

Eagles upgrade pass rush with Trey Hendrickson

The Eagles saw last season what a standout pass rusher can do to a defense after acquiring Jaelan Phillips in a deadline trade with the Dolphins. After the deal, Philadelphia had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL and was a top-10 pressure defense. With Phillips set to hit free agency, the team once again finds itself in need of some pass-rushing help. Instead of landing Phillips, who has a sizable injury history, the Eagles pivot and upgrade by signing former Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The 31-year-old has elite upside for a team like Philadelphia, which is in the thick of a Super Bowl window. A hip injury limited Hendrickson to seven games, but when healthy has shown the ability to pile up sacks, posting 17.5 in both 2023 and 2024.

Mike Evans leaves the Buccaneers

Mike Evans has a seat at the table when speaking about the greatest players to ever play for the Buccaneers. However, the future Hall of Fame receiver's tenure may be coming to an end. Evans is slated to hit free agency, and it seems like there is a real chance he departs. There is an array of teams that need a receiving threat like Evans, including the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, and Commanders. That's enough of a market that will result in Evans playing elsewhere and ending one of the most prolific tenures we've seen a receiver have with a team in league history.

Bills give Josh Allen a weapon in Alec Pierce

Buffalo is poised to go big game hunting at wide receiver after getting insufficient production from the position group last season, and essentially since they parted ways with Stefon Diggs. While there are more recognizable names in the free agent/trade market, the Bills go with the pass catcher with the biggest upside in Alec Pierce. After Indy used the transition tag on Daniel Jones, it paved the way for Pierce to hit the market and is slated to cash in. Buffalo would be wise to lock up the 25-year-old as he seems to be just scratching the surface of his ability. Immediately, he'd stretch the field and provide Josh Allen an ideal weapon to complement his big arm after Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons. That said, there's plenty of room for him to grow into a more well-rounded receiver, especially with an MVP-caliber quarterback throwing him the ball.

Jaelan Phillips stays in the NFC East ... with Washington!

The Commanders have a slew of pass rushers set to become free agents this offseason, and the organization is looking to bolster its defense after a horrid run in 2025. When you account for that and note that Washington has roughly $72.3 million to spend in free agency, odds are a good chunk of that dough will go towards the defensive side of the ball. Namely, Jalean Phillips should be a top target. The franchise saw firsthand what Phillips is capable of as he helped spearhead the Eagles into a top unit after he was acquired at the deadline last season. The 26-year-old had the fourth-highest pressure rate (18.8%) in the NFL last season, so this is an impact player when he's healthy. There are injury concerns, but this is a strong opportunity for Washington to get younger on defense while also increasing their ceiling.

Chiefs add explosion to backfield in Kenneth Walker III

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters that the Chiefs need to add explosiveness to their backfield. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both entering free agency, Kansas City's running back room is slated for a seismic shift. Most assume that it'll come in the form of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but there is no guarantee that he'll be available to the Chiefs when they are on the clock with the No. 9 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, they attack that need in free agency, landing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. The veteran certainly fits the description of explosive, as evidence with his 161-yard showing in that championship victory. He's the type of dynamic weapon that Andy Reid would love to get his hands on.