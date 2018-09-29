NFL odds, picks for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Chargers, Saints

Rookie quarterbacks will be in the spotlight on Sunday, and NFL odds have moved accordingly. Baker Mayfield will make his first start for the Browns against Jon Gruden and the Raiders, who are now favored by three after opening at 2.5. Josh Rosen gets the nod over Sam Bradford in Arizona for a matchup against the Seahawks, who are favored by a field goal. Josh Allen, meanwhile, will try to engineer his second consecutive road upset when the Bills take on the Packers in a game that has seen the line come down from Green Bay -10.5 to -9.5. Whether you're searching for value in those NFL odds or any other games on Sunday or Monday, be sure to check out the latest Week 4 NFL picks and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to an impressive 55-36.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 4 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is all over: the Saints (-3.5) win and cover against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New Orleans has recovered well from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, pulling off back-to-back wins against the Browns and Falcons that came down to the wire. New York got on the board with a win over the Texans in Week 3, but the model is projecting the Giants' defense to struggle against a New Orleans team that is averaging 34.7 points and 442 yards.

The model projects Drew Brees to top 300 yards through the air and throw at least two touchdowns as the Saints cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. Michael Thomas goes for over 100 yards for the second straight game and finds the end zone in the team's final game without running back Mark Ingram (suspension).

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is extremely high on: the Chargers (-10.5) have no problem covering a double-digit spread against the 49ers in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

It's back to the drawing board for the 49ers, who just lost star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) for the year and will also be without cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) against a strong Chargers passing attack.

Don't be deceived by the 1-2 record for Los Angeles because their two defeats came against the Rams and Chiefs, two of the top teams in the league. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 0-3 against the spread this season with a point differential of -5.3. The model projects new 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard to throw for under 200 yards and an interception as the Chargers cover the spread almost 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the AFC East showdown between the undefeated Dolphins and the Patriots, and is calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare at home.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 41)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 44)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 48)

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 39)

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-3, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 46)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (+3.5, 50.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 50.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+4.5, 54.5)