For many, Thanksgiving is a day spent eating, spending time with family and, of course, watching football. The NFL has three games scheduled for Turkey Day and will have popular musical acts during halftime of all three matchups.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving and this year is no different. To kick off the action on Thursday, Nov. 27, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in a big divisional matchup at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

The defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently fighting to get back in the playoff race, will head to AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 4:30 p.m.

To end the night, we have a second divisional matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. The Ravens struggled with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, but have been climbing their way back up the standings in recent weeks.

Here's a look at who will be performing at each game.

Jack White in Detroit

Detroit-native Jack White will be the halftime performer at Ford Field when the Packers visit the Lions. White is a singer, songwriter and producer, who was a member of multiple bands, including The White Stripes. He plays multiple instruments and has hits like "Seven Nation Army," "We're Going to Be Friends," "Blue Orchid" and "That's How I'm Feeling."

His album "No Name" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2025. He's won multiple Grammys, including for Best Rock Performance for "Lazaretto."

Another Detroit-native and Lions superfan, rapper Eminem, will be one of the executive producers of the show. Eminem's longtime manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, and Jesse Collins Entertainment will also serve as co-EPs. Eminem and Rosenberg will consult the team on their halftime production through 2027.

Gospel musician CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem before kickoff.

Post Malone in Dallas

Lifelong Cowboys fan Post Malone will be taking the stage at Jerry World. Malone has performed at NFL events and games before, including last Christmas when he joined Beyoncé for her halftime show in Houston.

"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Post Malone said. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

Post Malone has 18 Grammy nominations, 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards. The "Sunflower" singer has explored many genres in his career, from rap to country to rock.

Post Malone joins some elite company as Cowboys Thanksgiving Day performers, dating back to Reba McEntire taking the stage in 1997. Randy Travis, Destiny's Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Enrique Inglesias, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers are some other performers in the exclusive group.

Lil Jon in Baltimore

Rapper, producer and DJ Lil Jon will be hyping up the crowd during halftime of the night game. Some of Lil Jon's hits include "Yeah!," "Turn Down for What," "Get Low" and "Snap Yo Fingers." We will likely hear lots of "WHATs," "YEAHs" and "OKAYs" during the performance, all being signatures of the rapper.

Lil Jon has multiple Grammy nominations and won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Yeah!" with Usher and Ludacris. He also has hardware from the MTV Video Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

Before kickoff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won a Tony award for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical "Hamilton," will sing the national anthem.