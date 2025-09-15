Injuries are a constant presence in the NFL, and through two weeks, there's already been a sizable collection of stars that have paid a visit to the blue medical tent. In Week 2, the seismic injury was found in Cincinnati, where star quarterback Joe Burrow exited the Bengals contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a toe injury, which now has him sidelined indefinitely. On top of Burrow, the likes of Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, Jaylon Johnson and Patrick Surtain II were among the notable names to also come out of Week 2 dinged up.

Below, we're going to roll through the key injuries that occurred during Week 2 and break out our panic meter to determine how concerned folks should be when it comes to these specific ailments.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

Burrow went down in the second quarter of Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars after being sacked by Arik Armstead. The Bengals quarterback hobbled to the locker room, was eventually ruled out, and it's since been revealed that Burrow is dealing with turf toe. The injury requires surgery and is expected to sideline him for at least three months. Despite being 2-0 to start the year, this dramatically lowers the ceiling for Cincinnati in 2025, with Jake Browning set to take over as the starter.

New York Jets: Justin Fields

Panic level: Medium🚨🚨

The Jets quarterback is currently in concussion protocol after being sacked by Buffalo pass rusher Joey Bosa during Sunday's 30-10 defeat. Fields suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game, leaving Tyrod Taylor to finish out the contest under center. Fields will need to clear protocol before New York heads down to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week 3 next Sunday, and that's always a tricky endeavor, particularly in terms of playing the following week.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels

Panic level: Medium🚨🚨

Daniels suffered a knee injury during Washington's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and underwent an MRI following the contest, according to NFL Media. The second-year quarterback was diagnosed with a knee sprain and while the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, his status for Week 3 against the Raiders is in doubt. If he's sidelined, Marcus Mariota would get the nod.

Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

Chicago's Pro Bowl corner had missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the Bears Week 1 opener due to a groin injury, but was able to make his debut in Week 2 against Detroit. However, Johnson went down in the second quarter with another groin injury while trying to break up a pass. That injury is now reportedly set to sideline him indefinitely, and the team is still evaluating whether or not surgery is necessary, according to ESPN.

Panic level: Medium🚨🚨

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters postgame that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith suffered a high ankle sprain during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.Highsmith initially appeared on the Steelers injury report with an ankle injury during last Friday's practice and seemingly aggravated it during the game. While this injury is expected to sideline him, NFL Media reports that he is not likely to land on injured reserve, meaning the team views this injury as less than a four-game absence. Still, losing a high-impact player like this isn't ideal for a Pittsburgh defense that has given up 30-plus points in each of the last two weeks.

Carolina Panthers: Robert Hunt

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Hunt would be heading to injured reserve after tearing his left biceps during Sunday's loss to Arizona. Hunt, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season, will be placed on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers: Austin Corbett

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

In conjunction with Hunt, Panthers coach Dave Canales also said that Corbett will beheading to injured reserve as well. He re-injured the MCL in his left knee, which is the same one he torn the ACL in during the 2022 season and had another MCL injury during the 203 season.

New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson II

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Buffalo and did not return. While it's still unclear as to the severity of the injury, Johnson did post on X on Monday saying, "Thank God… y'all have no idea lol." That would appear to indicate that he avoided a serious injury, but it's still worth monitoring until official word comes in.

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

This injury comes in the Week 2 opener on Thursday night. Ekeler was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Washington's loss to Green Bay, and the worst fears have been realized. The veteran back suffered a torn Achilles tendon that will end his season.

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Atlanta's starting corner exited Sunday night's win over the Vikings in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury. The severity of Terrell's injury remains unclear, but soft tissue injuries always seem to vary on a case-by-case basis, so there should be a medium level of concern until more information comes in.

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

The Cowboys starting center is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Media. That will land Beebe on injured reserve in all likelihood, and set up Brock Hoffman to take over at center for the foreseeable future.

Panic level: Low 🚨

Humprhey went into the locker room in the fourth quarter due to a groin injury. While more information is needed to get a full scope of the severity of the injury, Baltimore was wrapping up a 41-17 blowout over the Browns. It's possible that Humprhey didn't push the envelope to get back into the contest because the game was already in hand, but that's purely speculation.

Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Van Noy

Panic level: High🚨🚨🚨

Van Noy is bracing to potentially miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday, according to ESPN. The veteran linebacker, who led the team with 12.5 sacks last year, went down with roughly 12 minutes to play in the second quarter. With Van Noy on the shelf, rookie linebacker Mike Green could see an uptick in snaps.

Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy came in with an ankle sprain following the team's Sunday night loss to the Falcons. The team does not anticipate having him for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Bengals, which would mean veteran Carson Wentz elevates to QB1. While McCarthy isn't expected to play this week, the injury isn't expected to be long term.

Minnesota Vikings: Aaron Jones

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Jones was initially listed as questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Atlanta and did not return to action. Coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that Jones is still being evaluated, but is likely to be out this week. That paves the way for more touches for Jordan Mason.

Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II

Panic level: Low 🚨

Surtain needed assistance getting off the field after suffering a lower leg injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Indianapolis. However, the star corner was able to return to the field with his ankle heavily taped. While Surtain certainly wasn't 100% upon his return, being able to get back on the field does give a more optimistic view of his status moving forward.