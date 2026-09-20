After record-setting scoring in Week 1, offenses came back down to Earth -- or was it defenses getting back on track? -- in Week 2. Inclement weather around the country certainly didn't help, and neither did a bunch of injuries across the league. The Bears' offense fell victim to both: Caleb Williams hurt his hamstring late in a downpour in Chicago, and the Vikings picked up an important early-season win, 9-3.

Yes, that's three points for the offense that scored 59 last week. Brian Flores, take a bow.

They say Week 1 lies, but what about Week 2? Over the past five seasons, 75% of the teams that start 2-0 make the playoffs, while only 16% of the teams that start 0-2 do. It's no guarantee, but we're learning a lot about these teams quickly. And there were few developments more impressive Sunday than the Saints going into Baltimore and upsetting the Ravens 24-17. It's a win that's far bigger than just the tally in the win column, too. Let's get right into that -- and much more -- in our overreactions and reality checks.

Tyler Shough is Saints' long-awaited answer at quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Reality

If you watched the Saints' first eight drives this season, you saw Tyler Shough at his very worst. He had three turnovers, and the Saints trailed the Lions 21-0.

If you have watched Shough since, it's impossible to be anything but extremely impressed. He nearly led the Saints to a stunning comeback -- they lost 31-30 -- in Week 1, and he was absolutely terrific in the Saints' Week 2 win Sunday: 27-for-34 passing for 252 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, plus nine carries for 23 yards and the game-winning (and controversial) touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Shough's 79.4% completion percentage was the second-best by any player against a Jesse Minter-coached defense.

Those are good numbers. Not anything super special, but very solid. Rather, it's how Shough got those numbers that are a major indicator that he's legit. For example, on third downs, Shough was 9-for-10 for 131 yards; seven of his nine completions went for first downs. He made several of those throws under duress and into tight windows. He also showed off some really impressive movement skills; though he did take three sacks, he escaped many others.

Shough was 12-for-14 for 119 yards for a touchdown across the Saints' two fourth-quarter drives (not including the kneel to end the game).

He did all of that without his left tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., who suffered an ankle injury. He did it on the road against a team that's expected to make the playoffs. He did it getting no help from his run game (18 carries for 44 yards by the running backs). That's a big-time win by a quarterback making a big-time statement. Shough, Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson (once healthy), Travis Etienne Jr. and a talented offensive line is a good core. If they can get the running game on track, the Saints might really be cooking on offense.

Drake Maye's turnovers against good defenses are going to doom Patriots

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

After an absolute meltdown against the Seahawks in Week 1, Drake Maye was better in Week 2 against another good defense (this one not quite as good) in the Steelers. Maye completed 14 of 22 passes for 208 yards -- a stellar 9.5 per attempt -- with no touchdowns and an interception. He took three sacks and ran four times for 17 yards.

They aren't great numbers by any means, and the negative plays are still a worry. Other than an outstanding deep ball to Romeo Doubs on a busted coverage, Maye was pretty up-and-down ...

... and the interception was a major down.

Maye is making too many mistakes, still. The negative plays are a worry. But there's still a lot to like there, and once A.J. Brown returns, it should provide a big boost. Maye is still a young player with a lot of room to grow. He'll continue to grow, and the Patriots' defense, which looks really good early, helps a lot, too.

Jalen Hurts has been the most clutch player in the NFL so far

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Say what you will about the Eagles' closer-than-expected win over the Titans, but it ended in a win, and it ended in a win because Jalen Hurts made it so. He led a nine-play, 65-yard drive over 1:47 with no timeouts and capped it with the game-winning toss to Darius Cooper -- after his top option, DeVonta Smith, fell down.

Smith, who was also outstanding, helped set it up on another beaut from Hurts.

Yes, it's been a bumpy start for Hurts. There's a new offense, there's no A.J. Brown, and, most concerningly, the offensive line is in rough shape. The Eagles put Landon Dickerson on IR this week, moved usual center Cam Jurgens to guard in his stead and insterted Drew Kendall at center. The run game is struggling, and Saquon Barkley missed significant time Sunday with a stinger. Hurts threw a pair of picks and took three sacks.

He also delivered in the clutch ... again. In Week 1, he scrambled for 22 yards on a third-and-18 to set up a game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert, also on third down. There's a long way to go before the Philly offense is running smooth, but its quarterback sure is clutch.

The Vikings are going to win the NFC North

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Dallas Turner looks like a breakout star, Brian Flores is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the game, and the Vikings are 2-0 with two wins in the NFC North despite their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, having played just a few snaps.

They are now the favorites to win the NFC North at DraftKings (+130). I'm not quite ready to go that far yet.

First, the Bears went 0-for-3 in the red zone and 0-for-2 on goal-to-go situations. The Vikings didn't get lucky -- they made the plays, after all -- but they did have plays that don't usually happen: a blocked 23-yard field goal and a fumble at the 1-yard line. At the end of the game, Tyson Bagent couldn't convert in the red zone, either.

It's just too early for me to say, definitively, that the Vikings are going to win the division. I have real questions about the offense, mainly quarterback. This is by no means a shot at the Vikings. They're just surviving by very thin margins -- several penalties and a fourth-and-1 stop saved them in Week 1, and we already discussed the narrow escapes in Week 2 -- and those margins usually don't hold up over an entire season. It's a great start, but it's just the start, and the NFC North is very open.

Deshaun Watson earned another start

Overreaction or reality: Reality

For the first time in over two years, Deshaun Watson won a football game. It took an hours-long weather delay and, after that, one final defensive stand, but the Browns beat the Buccaneers 23-19.

Watson played well: 24-for-30 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and only two sacks. After an awful Week 1, he very much responded amid reports that the Browns could re-evaluate their quarterback options. He threw the ball accurately and mostly on time, and when there was pressure, he didn't panic or force things; that had been one of his biggest weaknesses across his time with the Browns.

There's no guaranteeing he'll keep a strong hold on the starting job. The Browns fans do not like him at all, and he has spoken out about them, too. Week 3 is the Browns' home opener, against the Panthers. If it goes poorly, Todd Monken could re-evaluate. But Monken supported Watson after Week 1 and again after Watson was much better in Week 2.