1. Thursday night preview: Picks and best bets for Commanders at Packers

The second week of the NFL season is starting off with a showdown in Green Bay where the Packers will be hosting the Commanders in a possible NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PREVIEW. Is it too early to say that? Probably, but I'm going to say it anyway.

Jared Dubin put a preview together for this game, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Commanders can win: With Jayden Daniels running the show, the Commanders have become one of the best running teams in the NFL. They finished the 2024 season with the third-most rushing yards in the league and opened up 2025 by totaling 220 yards on the ground in Week 1. Including playoff games, the Commanders are 9-0 when they rush for at least 150 yards in Daniels' career, so if they hit that total tonight, they'll almost certainly walk away with the win. Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt had a strong debut for the Commanders last week with 82 yards on just 10 carries, so he'll definitely be someone to watch.

You can get a full preview of the game from Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (odds via BetMGM):

ONE RUSHING PROP I LIKE: Deebo Samuel OVER 58.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115): In his debut with the Commanders last week, Samuel touched the ball eight times for 96 yards. He also got 10 targets from Jayden Daniels, which was the most on the team by far (no other player got more than five). Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is clearly doing his best to get Samuel involved, and it also helps that the former 49ers receiver already seems to have solid chemistry with Daniels. I would probably have taken this number if it was just receiving yards, but the fact I get rushing AND receiving yards gives me some serious confidence it will hit.

ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Brandon McManus OVER 6.5 points (-140): McManus has been the Packers' kicker for 11 regular-season games so far, and he's gone over 6.5 points in eight of those games. That includes a Week 1 performance where he scored nine points against the Lions. Matt LaFleur is a coach who doesn't hesitate to take the points when he's in field goal range, which is why we'll likely see McManus comfortably go over this number.

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'TNF'

Dubin's pick: Packers 26-20 over Commanders

My pick: Packers 30-27 over Commanders

Pete Prisco's pick: Packers 27-20 over Commanders

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Commanders 24-23 over Packers

Jordan Dajani's pick: Packers 30-24 over Commanders

2. NFL Week 2 upset alert: 5 favorites that could go down

One of the best things about the NFL is that it's totally unpredictable. Every week, we see multiple underdogs go out and pull off upsets. The problem is that we never know when those upsets are going to happen. Well, that might not be a problem any more, because Tyler Sullivan decided to try and identify five games most likely to give us an upset this week.

Here are three games that made the list:

Commanders (+3.5) over Packers. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense should give the Packers' pass rush much harder of a time than the Lions, who were working in a new offensive play-caller. There's more continuity with Washington's coaching staff coming into Year 2 of Daniels, and the second-year signal-caller continues to be one of the more dynamic dual-threats in the NFL.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense should give the Packers' pass rush much harder of a time than the Lions, who were working in a new offensive play-caller. There's more continuity with Washington's coaching staff coming into Year 2 of Daniels, and the second-year signal-caller continues to be one of the more dynamic dual-threats in the NFL. Jaguars (+3.5) over Bengals. The Bengals won in Week 1! All is fixed ... right? Wrong. Sorry, but Cincinnati barely escaping Cleveland with a one-point win doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence that its early-season struggles are actually a thing of the past.

The Bengals won in Week 1! All is fixed ... right? Wrong. Sorry, but Cincinnati barely escaping Cleveland with a one-point win doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence that its early-season struggles are actually a thing of the past. Seahawks (+2.5) over Steelers. I remain high on the Seahawks and thought the defense largely played well against the Niners in Week 1. Sam Darnold didn't have a prolific debut -- and mostly zeroed in on Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- but should face much easier sledding against this Pittsburgh defense that was alarmingly soft against New York, surrendering 6.4 yards per play.

If you want to see Sullivan's full list of upsets, we've got them here.

3. NFL Week 2 picks: Colts, Chiefs and Patriots all pull off upsets

The opening week of the season can be tough to predict, but it wasn't for Pete Prisco, who went 13-3 with his picks in Week 1. I might have to copy his picks this week. Just kidding, I've already seen all of his picks for this week and none of them are good.

In the past, we handed out our weekly writer picks on Friday, but with no Friday newsletter this year, we're handing them out today. We have four NFL writers -- Pete Prisco, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself -- handing out picks every week, and we're going to cover those below.

If you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one Week 2 pick from each writer and then direct you to the rest of their picks for the week. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to click over and check out all of their Week 2 picks, but if you hate their pick, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on with your life.

4. QB power rankings heading into Week 2: Joe Burrow falls out of the top 10

Every week during the NFL season, Cody Benjamin goes through and ranks every quarterback in the league. Last year, Joe Burrow finished the season as the third-best QB in Benjamin's rankings, but after a disastrous start to 2025, Burrow didn't even crack the top 10 this week.

Let's check out the top three names on Benjamin's list:

1. Josh Allen, Bills. Pitted against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Allen finished stronger than anyone, showing no fear and all the right touch to outlast a fellow AFC power. He's a one-man wrecking crew in the clutch.

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens. Josh Allen got the last laugh in their prime-time opener, but Jackson was darn near unstoppable on the move. He and Derrick Henry remain the NFL's most fearsome tandem with the ball in their hands.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles. The biggest reason the Eagles survived Dallas after Jalen Carter's untimely ejection? Hurts was calm, controlled and efficient as the captain. He's still got the shiftiness to carry Philly's all-star offense.

If you're wondering where Burrow is, he's ranked all the way down at 11th. If you want to see who's in front of him or if you just want to see Cody's full rankings, you can do that here.

5. Agent's Take: Building the ultimate 53-man roster

Getty Images

Anyone can build an ultimate 53-man roster for the NFL, but not everyone can do it like Joel Corry. As a former NFL agent, Corry thought it would be fun to build a 53-player all-star team with one rule: He has to stay under the salary cap.

Basically, what he came up with is the best team you could possibly buy using the NFL's own rules. The salary cap this year is $279.2 million, so Corry built the best team he could while also staying under that number.

Here's a list of the offensive players on his list, along with their 2025 cap number:

QB: Jayden Daniels, Commanders ($8.59 million)

RB: Saquon Barkley, Eagles ($6.61 million)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($15.17 million)

WR: Nico Collins, Texans ($8.59 million)

WR: Puka Nacua, Rams ($1.1 million)

TE: Trey McBride ($9.57 million)

LT: Jordan Mailata, Eagles ($15.23 million)

LG: Joe Thuney, Bears ($8.00 million)

C: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs ($10.79 million)

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos ($5.53 million)

RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles ($18.41 million)

That's the entire offense, and Corry has spent just $107.59 million, which is less than 40% of his budget. If you want to know how he spent the rest of his money and how much he spent on defensive players, then be sure to click here.

6. Extra points: Brock Purdy could be out for multiple weeks

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.