Odell Beckham reportedly fined by Giants for comments made during ESPN interview

The Giants were so unhappy with some of the comments made by Odell Beckham during a recent ESPN interview that the team decided to punish him for it.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Beckham was fined an undisclosed amount by the team. If the Giants are hoping to mend things with their star receiver, that's probably not going to help.

Although it's not clear what specific comments Beckham is being fined for, there are definitely two strong candidates. For one, Beckham basically threw Eli Manning under the bus when he was asked if the Giants have an issue at quarterback.

"I don't know," Beckham said when asked if Manning is an issue. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not -- we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."

No matter how they feel about their quarterback, most receivers would probably answer this question with a simple "We don't have any issues. I love our quarterback." However, that's not the route Beckham decided to go.

Beckham also raised some eyebrows with his answer when he was asked if he was happy in New York.

People are wondering why Lil’ Wayne was there? When Josina asked “Are You Happy in New York?”, Wayne’s look says all about what Odell REALLY wanted to say... pic.twitter.com/kiDM61lUes — That's ☯ For Ya. (@JuwantheCurator) October 7, 2018

"It's a tough question," Beckham said. "Obviously, I love, I love seeing the sunshine all the time. I love being in L.A. I just like that atmosphere, but this is where I'm at. I remember before games, I used to get that. I used to get butterflies, like good butterflies. I was anxious. And now when I step on the field, it's something completely different. It's not butterflies."

In the end, Beckham did say he wants to be in New York, but he didn't sound thrilled about it.

"It's like I want to be here, like I've been waiting to get here this whole time," Beckham said. "I feel like a caged animal who gets this -- it's my 60 minutes of playtime. I can play with other people. We can play nice, or we don't have to play nice. But I get to play, and I get to do all this. This is my time to be out of the cage. If somebody's messing with me during my time to be out of the cage, like, it's going to be a problem."

The Giants probably felt the need to fine Beckham because he basically blindsided them with the interview. According to Pro Football Talk, Beckham didn't let the team know that he was going to do it. Although Beckham reportedly apologized for his comments on Saturday night, most players in the locker room reportedly weren't even aware of what he was apologizing for since the interview didn't air until Sunday morning.