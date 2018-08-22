Patriots make another surprising cut at wide receiver, their third cut this month
The Patriots depth chart is thinning out at wide receiver
At the rate the Patriots are going, they might not have any receivers left by the time the regular season rolls around.
The Patriots announced they have decided to part ways with Kenny Britt, marking the third time this month that the team has cut a wide receiver. Back on Aug. 1, the Patriots released Jordan Matthews. Less than a week later, the team followed up that move by cutting Malcolm Mitchell.
Although there was definitely a surprise factor in all three moves, it's pretty clear that injuries played a factor in the Patriots' decision-making process. On Matthews' end, he was cut just days after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp. As for Mitchell, he had been dealing with a knee issue before the team decided to let him go.
On Britt's end, the receiver has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has basically been plaguing him for all of training camp. Earlier this week, Britt admitted that he thought the injury was holding him back.
"I can't go out there looking sad or miserable. That's no good for anybody. But that's just my personality," Britt said, via Patriotswire. "I definitely feel like I'm behind, because I'm not out there with the guys, getting the chemistry I need with the quarterbacks, and getting on the same page with everyone."
Despite the injury, the release of Britt was still a surprise and that's because the receiver went into training camp with high expectations following an impressive offseason. Britt signed with New England in December after an ugly fallout in Cleveland that led to his release from the Browns. At the time, Britt signed a two-year deal that the Patriots could have gotten out of in early 2018. However, they picked up his option year in March with the expectation that he would be sticking around.
With Mitchell, Matthews and Britt now all out of the picture, that leaves the Patriots with a receiving depth chart that includes Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker, Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Braxton Berrios.
Of course, Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season, which arguably leaves the Patriots slightly thin at receiver. If New England does decide to sign someone, there's at least one player out there who sounds like he would love to be a Patriot.
