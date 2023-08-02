FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The running back position has been one of the main focuses throughout the early days of Patriots training camp, largely thanks to the team's interest in several veterans including Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dalvin Cook. However, the on-field story at that position revolves around Rhamondre Stevenson's noticeable lack of participation.

New England's starter was limited during the team's fully padded practice on Monday and again saw minimal work during the second session of full pads on Wednesday. Stevenson would largely spend time down on the lower field working on conditioning while the likes of Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. carried the load out of the backfield during the more physical days of training camp. On Wednesday, Stevenson was again on the lower field before coming back up during the lighter aspect of practice when the Patriots were walking through their two-minute drill.

While Stevenson's limited participation may cause you to fear that the third-year back is dealing with an injury, that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, the Patriots appear to be simply limiting his reps in hopes to keep him fresh once they truly need him in the regular season. That's a practical approach, but it doesn't sound like Stevenson is exactly jazzed up about it.

"[They're] just trying to decrease my workload," Stevenson said after practice. "Honestly, you've got to ask Bill Belichick. I don't know why I'm not [practicing]. You've got to ask Bill, really."

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 210 Yds 1040 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Stevenson is coming off a breakout 2022 season where he totaled 1,461 yards and six touchdowns while leading the Patriots in both rushing and receptions. However, the back did start to slow down a bit as the season went along, which could be the genesis of the team's approach with him this summer.

"All these guys here, all the coaches and the staff have been in the league way longer than I have, so whatever they say I just take it and just do what they say and just take it with a grain of salt," he said.

While likely the smart way to go about things as it is only early August, that doesn't stop the fact that Stevenson is "itching" to get out there and play.

"Especially when we have pads on," he said. "When we don't have pads on, I'm not really itching as much, but since the pads are on and stuff, yeah, I'll be itching to get out there, but just staying the course."

Because the Patriots have been so aggressive in turning over multiple stones at the running back position on the free agent market, it would lead one to believe that they'll try and bring another body in to further take the workload off of Stevenson in 2023. If they can't, however, limiting him during this period of the calendar could be even more vital. Even if he's not thrilled with the situation at the moment.